Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing At A Time” Album Review

“One Thing At A Time” was released on March 3, 2023

Morgan Wallen. The guy who got rich off the album containing his experiences with his wife leaving him after he cheated on her with a healthy amount of beer, broken hearts, and bass sprinkled in. This description of him might make me seem like a hater, but when I say I spent the entire summer screaming his songs on my way home from work, I can assure you that my entire hometown can attest.

Since the release of his second album, “Dangerous: The Double Album” on January 29, 2021, Wallen fans have been anxiously awaiting the next album, but Wallen didn’t keep us waiting as he released a few singles leading up to it along with an album teaser.

The day he announced the release of his next album “One Thing At A Time,” he broke the side of the Internet dedicated to country.

I literally started crying when I found out I would finally have a new lineup for my in-shower concerts, and after listening to the album in its entirety, I can tell you with complete confidence that it didn’t disappoint.

“One Thing At A Time” follows the highs and lows of Wallen’s life in a rollercoaster of emotions that contains thirty-six songs lasting a little over two hours. Morgan Wallen told Music Mayhem Magazine in a recent interview that the album was actually supposed to be forty-two songs, but he decided to cut six of them after “three or four months of living with them” because they got old. “But the other ones I never got tired of.”

This album is interlaced with a few different genres of music layered on top of a country feel such as hip-hop, what Wallen calls “dirt rock,” and alternative. I personally loved this musical choice as it brought a lot of diversity to the album’s sound. Going from “I Deserve a Drink,” to “Single Than She Was,” to “180(Lifestyle)” was an unexpected journey but a good one nevertheless.

My personal favorite on the entire album was “Man Made a Bar” featuring Eric Church. Not only does this song touch on heartbreak but also biblical concepts that worked perfectly in the song. Also, the fact that Eric Church is featured gives it a leg up because who doesn’t love the nostalgia that comes with that man’s voice?

Another track that I loved from the album teaser was “I Wrote the Book” which explores Wallen’s struggles with faith and his understanding that God is truly the only answer. My favorite lines, not only because of their cleverness but also because of their meaning, are, “Those get you into Heaven letters in read– Ain’t gettin’ read enough to keep me on a straight line.”

“Good Girl Gone Missin’” also received an honorable mention. This song really tugged on my heartstrings because the story of a guy missing out on a good girl because he makes bad decisions hits a little too close to home.

A second honorable mention goes to “180(Lifestyle)” because I know for a fact that I’ll be holding onto this one for my summer soundtrack. I spent all last summer blasting “You Proof,” and this just seems too good of a replacement.

Now, obviously, I loved every single song on this double album, so these are just a few of the songs that I recommend, but if I were you, I would take the time to listen to the entire album and make a decision for yourself. All I know is that this is exactly what I needed for spring break.