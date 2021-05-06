‘Monster’ is a powerful, gripping tale that deserves to be deemed necessary viewing

In today’s social climate, the film is more important than ever

‘Netflix’ Twitter | Photo Courtesy

The film sees high-profile rappers take on acting, including Nas and A$AP Rocky.

Netflix is most certainly making good on its goal to release at least one high-budget new film every week in 2021 so far. After a handful of successful releases, as well as the batch of duds that have come to the service, “Monster” has proven to be worth the hype.

The film follows Steve Harmon, a 17-year-old with a passion for photography. He’s an honor student who’s filled with hope, as well as a bright future in his path ahead. However, after getting caught up in a situation that leads to being charged with felony murder, he’s facing life behind bars.

The film has been in the works for a long time now, as the first official screening was just over three years ago. However, the release’s timing couldn’t have been better, as the racial undertones prove timely with current breaking news.

What’s even more impressive than the timing of this film’s release is the cast. While Harmon is portrayed by a relatively new up-and-coming actor (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.), the rest of the cast is filled with powerhouse names.

Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright portray Mr. and Mrs. Harmon, while rappers Nasir “Nas” Jones and Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers join John David Washington (Tenet) and Tim Blake Nelson in the supporting cast.

While the film doesn’t offer any form of the nonstop action and intensity that was alluded to in the preview, it does bring forth a heartbreaking and realistic story that is all too real in today’s modern America.

With so many people being in the wrong place at the wrong time being robbed of a bright future, the film stands as a beacon to America’s youth that has a path towards a hopeful life ahead of them.

It’s a story that’s been told time and time again, yet it has never been more relevant than today. As racial tensions across our country seem to be cracking the glass ceiling, “Monster” offers a compassionate story that speaks to all of us.

Review: 4/5