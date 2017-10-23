Minister Speaks About Christianity and American Government

“There is a culture war against Christianity,” Jake MacAulay, ordained minister and chief executive officer of the Institute on the Constitution, said.

This was a theme that was represented throughout the speech he gave titled, “Religious Freedom and the Constitution,” Oct. 17 in the Memorial Union. Another theme present was that he believed the Constitution was written for a Christian nation.

“There is a God. ‘That all men are created equal.’ If they are created then there must be a creator. So, there is a God. Our founding fathers all believed that. Every single one of them,” MacAulay said.

He continued with other reasons why he believed that the Constitution was written with God in mind. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” MacAulay quoted from the Constitution. “Are they born equal or created equal? There’s a big difference there. Does the birth canal convey personhood?”

He said that he believed that there is a big difference between being born equal and being created equal and how he thought being born did not have anything to do with being human. MacAulay said it should be illegal to take life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness away from humans in America.

“The law of nature, and nature’s God,” MacAulay said. “Would it be love to prevent a whole nation of people from creating laws that are contrary to the law of nature and nature is God? That would be love. That would be genuine concern.” In this portion of the speech, MacAulay was commentating on adultery, abortion, homosexuality, speech and expression — all words that he had on a PowerPoint presentation at the time titled “Rights?”

MacAulay also brought to attention gun rights.

“We had a crazed maniac shoot a whole bunch of people in Nevada recently. Was that the guns fault? Of course not. It was a self-government. His own self-government broke down. He did not govern himself, therefore he did something drastic,” MacAulay said.

MacAulay also presented the idea of the four walls of government. MacAulay believes the country should run as a room having four walls representing each type of government — self, family, civil and church —with God being the ceiling. He said that all of the governments are separated from one another, because they are on separate walls, but none of them are detached from God.

“Who should be in charge of education?” MacAulay said. “I’ll tell you who. Which wall on here has children? Does the state have children? The state’s never even been pregnant. Family takes care of education because they have children.” After saying this, MacAulay mentioned that it was mandatory in Washington D.C. public schools to study the Bible and hymns because they were believed to be educational.

“Society would be great if individuals were self-governed, families knew how to stay together and raise their kids and the church would do its job,” MacAulay said. He also talked about his fourth wall saying that the only good the civil government should be doing is securing the border and administer the justice system to protect the church, family and individuals.

MacAulay believes that the government has started climbing onto the ceiling, that it has started to tell preachers what they can and cannot preach, telling families and family businesses who they can and cannot serve and what individuals can do in their spare time and with private property.

“Democracy is a pagan view of government. Because it just puts the people in charge of government, so the people become the God instead of your creator,” MacAulay said. After these statements, he opened up the floor for questions.

MacAulay said that he was hoping that there would be a whole back wall of people that disagree with him because he likes that. He said when he can’t find people that disagree with him, he goes looking for them.