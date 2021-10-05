Becoming aware of this crisis can save your life and someone else’s

Riley Dorau | Photo Courtesy | There are too many factors contributing to mental illness in our society.

According to Health Feedback, “More children have died by suicide than by COVID.” No one seems to talk about this, yet it is the second leading cause of death for those aged 10 to 24.

I do not know what life was like 100 years ago, but I do know the pressure we have now is not comparable to back then. In instances like mental health, pressure is a contributing factor to the illness.

Most of society, especially teens, have some sort of social media; countless hours spent scrolling through apps can inspire questions of why they can’t do that, why they can’t look like that or can’t have that.

This is in addition to the daily pressure experienced in school districts from peers, teachers, professors and parents leads to a spiraling effect that results in depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance use and more.

Mental illness is real and we are suffocated by impossible-to-achieve standards. The problem is that people are hiding their sufferings.

In order to bring awareness to this we must understand the symptoms, seek professional treatment and know recovery is possible.

Take control of your life and be there for one another. People tend to only bring awareness to this illness once it is too late.

If you or someone you love has struggled with mental health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. It is time to be proactive instead of reactive.