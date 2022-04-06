Men’s golf takes third at AGT Intercollegiate

The Bison took home third place in the Golfweek AGT Intercollegiate in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Brock Winter was named Summit League Player of the Week after his dynamic performance.

Winter started the tournament off hot, sitting atop the leaderboard after posting a four-under-par 68. A second-round misstep of 76, was quickly turned around after another 68 in the third round. Winter finished with a four-under 212 in the tournament for fifth place. His performance earned him Summit League Player of the Week honors.

In team competition, the Bison finished third place overall. The team led the tournament alongside Jacksonville State after posting a 285, three-under-par. The Bison lost some momentum in the second round hitting a 15 over 303. The team showed tenacity in the third round after a team-best in the tournament five-under-par 283.

Nate Adams tied for 13th with a three-over 219. Adams hit a stellar three-under in the first round. A 77 in the second round put a little damper on his scorecard, but a 73 to close out the tournament helped him secure the tie.

Jack Johnson tied for 17th after posting a 220, four-over-par. Johnson who was just one stroke behind his teammate Adams remained consistent throughout the tournament. Johnson posted a one-over 73 to start the event. His even final round 72 earned him a top-20 finish.

Ian Simonich took 21st with a six-over 222 in the event. Simonich’s score gradually decreased, posting his best of the tournament in the final round with a two-under 70.

Nate Deziel finished tied for 28th with a ten-over 226. Deziel hit a 73 in the third round his best of the tournament.

Josh Galvin took 41st with a 231, 15 over. Galvin hit a 73 in the second round, the Bison’s best performance in the round.

The Bison will be back in action on April 11, for the Stampede at the Creek at The Club at Indian Creek in Elkhorn, Neb.

Women golfers finish eighth

The Bison took home eighth place in the Golfweek AGT Intercollegiate after hitting a 920.

Leah Skaar led the Herd tying for seventh with a five-over 221 in the tournament. Skaar hit a first-round 75 to open the event and found some success in the second after two-under 70. She would finish the last round of the tournament with a 76.

Lexi Geolat tied for 32 after hitting a 230. Geolat had her best round in the first after posting a 76, four-over. She would go on to hit a pair of 77s in the final two rounds.

Catherine Monty tied for 47th with 236 strokes. Monty hit a pair of 79s to open the tournament but was able to close out the tournament by hitting a 76, her best in the event.

Jo Baranczyk hit a 236 earning her a tie for 54th. After a tough start, Baranczyk improved her score after the first round, hitting a 79 in the second and a 77 in the third.

Elise Hoven finished in a tie for 60th after posting a 238 in the event. Hoven started the tournament off with a 77 but couldn’t keep the same energy going for the rest of the tournament.

Maddie Herzog had 240 strokes, putting her in a tie for 68th. Herzog had her best round in the third hitting a 75.

The Herd will be back on the course April 11 for the Oral Roberts Invitational at the Indian Springs Golf Club in Broken Arrow, Okla.