Men’s golf earns seventh place in tournament play

The North Dakota State University men’s golf team wrapped up its first tournament of the season last weekend at the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invite in St. George, Utah. The team finished in seventh place with an 866 and Nate Deziel, playing unattached, finished in sixth place with a 208.

Deziel, the team captain, had a career tournament after missing the fall season due to a knee injury. The junior had a tremendous first round shooting a 66 helping him secure second-place on the leaderboard, after two rounds. Unfortunately for Deziel, a final round 74 prevented him from a top-five finish.

The young Bison team was led by freshman Ian Simonich, who tied for 11th place with a 212 over the three rounds. Simonich had rounds of 69-74-69 to lead all Bison golfers.

Teammate Brock Winter finished his tournament at 214 for a 15th place finish. Winter bounced back from an opening-round 77, by shooting 68 and 69 in his final two rounds, the best finish on the team over those final rounds.

Jack Johnson was in the mix as well posting a score of 215 placing him in a 16th place tie with Utah State’s Javier Vazquez. Johnson played consistently throughout the tournament putting up a 73 in the first two rounds and capitalized on a final round 69 to earn himself a Top 20 finish for the tournament.

Nate Adams tied for 60th place shooting a 227 after a long 79-stroke third round put him out of contention. Gavin Cronkhite tied for 83rd with a 239 after posting an 83 in the second round. The Herd will return to action on Feb. 28, as the team will travel to Marana, Ariz. for the Dove Mountain Intercollegiate tournament at The Golf Club on Dove Mountain.