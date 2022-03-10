Men’s basketball falls short in championship game

The North Dakota State men’s basketball team lost to South Dakota State in the Summit League Championship game Tuesday night, 75-69. This was the Bison’s eighth championship berth in the last ten years and fourth straight appearance.

Photo Credit | Hayden Austin

Bison guard/forward Sam Griesel.

The game was close the entire game as the Jackrabbits took a 33-28 lead into halftime.

The Bison trailed 53-46 with 8:45 remaining before a 7-0 run capped off with a Sam Griesel three-pointer tied the game 53-53.

NDSU grabbed their first lead of the game with 3:05 left after another Griesel three to go up 61-60. However, SDSU scored the next five points and held on the rest of the way to secure the victory and Summit League title.

Griesel had a terrific effort finishing with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Additionally, Jarius Cook (13) and Grant Nelson (11) joined him in double figures.

Griesel and Cook were also named to the All-Tournament Team for their efforts this past weekend.

With the loss, NDSU’s season is most likely over and will finish with a record of 23-10 while placing second in the Summit League standings.