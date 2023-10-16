Ren Dillard, curator of NDSU’s new art collection “Memories of Our Future” talks about inspiration and the process

Q: Summarize what this collection is about and what it means to you.

A: Ren Dillard’s “Memories Of Our Future” exhibition is an art installation that uses the collections of North Dakota State University’s permanent art collection to shine light into realities too far [and] often marginalized. The project goes beyond just creatively showcasing art pieces but also aims to challenge the over-simplified traditional narratives in a unique way.

Texts, spotlights, recorded texts, and objects traditionally consigned to storage draw attention to the complex histories of blacks and Native Americans, in affront to the familiar historical narratives. “Memories Of Our Future ” is a powerful statement on how curation can be used to challenge a sanitized version of history and bring attention to marginalized groups.

The installation is an example of how art can be used as a tool for social change. By using objects that are traditionally consigned to storage, Ren Dillard is able to draw attention to compelling stories that are often overlooked in traditional art establishment settings. The installation is a reminder that art administrators and the broader art world have a responsibility to tell stories that are inclusive and representative of all communities.

Q: How did you get into art and what importance does it hold in your life?

A: I have always been an artist. My earliest childhood memory is my mom’s reaction to a drawing I did on the cover of my family’s phone book. I think it was a bull or some sort of ram with horns. My mother paraded it around as if it was the best piece of art in the world. She asked the neighbors and all of my extended family to come see it.

It was then at this early moment in life, I realized that I was meant to be an artist. The role of an artist is to be as true to themselves as they can and to share their own unique vision and voice with the world. I also believe art, at its core, should at least attempt to challenge the status quo and provoke some level of critical thinking in the viewer.

Q: How has your past impacted this collection?

A: Experience is not a passive process of receiving impressions from the outside world, but rather an active one of interpreting and transforming experiences according to one’s own perspective and goals. Experience is not what happens to you; it’s what you do with what happens to you.

Alchemy uses the analogy of transforming base metals into gold to describe the spiritual transformation of the soul from its base state to its divine state. My hope is that the Memories Of Our Future exhibition prompts the viewer to initiate their own version of this alchemical process.

Q: What was your inspiration behind this show?

A: Fred Wilson’s museum intervention was inspired by his desire to challenge the dominant narratives and representations of history and art that museums often perpetuate.

He wanted to expose the hidden histories and voices of marginalized groups, especially African Americans and Native Americans, that were either ignored or distorted by the museum’s displays. In my case, I wanted to check all those same boxes but with an emphasis on the future.

Q: What was the process behind putting this together?

A: I worked very closely with gallery director Professor Anthony Faris. He encouraged me to be bold and make my case without fear. His encouragement and enthusiasm was the engine that powered this entire project. My part was easy. I am beyond grateful for his vision and scope.

Q: Who are some people who inspire you?

A: Being inspired as an artist means being open to the infinite possibilities of creativity and expression. It means finding beauty and meaning in the ordinary and the extraordinary, in the familiar and the unfamiliar, in the self and the other. It means being curious and adventurous, willing to explore new ideas and perspectives and challenging one’s own assumptions and limitations.

It means being passionate and committed, striving to improve one’s craft and to share one’s vision and voice with the world. It means being humble and grateful, acknowledging one’s sources of inspiration, and learning from one’s mistakes and failures. Being inspired as an artist is a journey of discovery, growth, and joy.

With that said, I get inspiration from a lot of different sources. Historically, individuals like Romare Bearden, Salvador Dali, Alex Grey, and Charles White to name a few were extremely influential to my current practice.

Q: If someone only took one thing away from your show, what would you want it to be?

A: Imagine a world where the air is clean and fresh, the water is pure and abundant, and the land is fertile and green. A world where renewable energy sources power all the machines and devices that make life easier and more enjoyable. A world where people travel freely and safely across borders and continents, using efficient and eco-friendly modes of transportation.

A world where people respect and protect the rights and dignity of all living beings, regardless of their race, gender, religion, or species. A world where people cooperate and collaborate to solve the common challenges and problems that face humanity and the planet. A world where people learn from the past, live in the present, and dream of the future.

A world where people express themselves through art, music, literature, science, technology, and spirituality. A world where people are happy, healthy, and fulfilled. This is a utopian future. This is a future worth striving for. That is what I would love for people to walk away with.