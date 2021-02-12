Marvel Studios 2021 Release Schedule

2020 was the first year since 2008 that Marvel Studios did not release a single movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That was a huge blow to many superhero fans and movie theatres in general.

So, this year Marvel Studios is pulling out all the stops and is set to deliver countless MCU projects, both on Disney Plus and in theatres. There is so much MCU content to keep track of so for your convenience here is a handy list of everything the MCU has to offer in 2021. Spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” if you still haven’t seen it.

Wandavision

“Wandavision” is the first fully integrated MCU TV show and it is currently airing every Friday on Disney Plus. It’s more than halfway through now and has been blowing away all expectations.

“Wandavision” follows Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlett Witch, post “Avengers: Endgame” which saw Vision die at the hands of Thanos. However, he has miraculously returned, and they are living in a sitcom now? The show is confusing, mind-bending, and a whole lot of fun.

The first couple episodes are set up but once it gets to episode 3 it goes full speed ahead and delivers everything Marvel fans want. Avoid the internet, avoid the spoilers, and go watch it now.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

After “Wandavision” ends the next MCU TV show will premiere on Disney Plus. On March 19 we will get the first episode of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” which will follow the title characters post “Avengers: Endgame” as Falcon takes over the Captain America mantle.

The show looks to be a pretty fun buddy cop action series following Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have had incredible chemistry in past MCU films, and this show will capitalize on that.

Together they must take on Baron Zemo, who we last saw in “Captain America: Civil War,” and they must fill the void Captain America left.

Black Widow

On May 7 we will finally be getting “Black Widow” and hopefully, it will be able to release in theatres. This is the first film in phase 4 of the MCU and was supposed to come out last summer but due to COVID-19 was delayed.

The film takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” It will follow Black Widow as she fights Taskmaster.

It looks to be a spy drama and will most likely be the last time we see Scarlett Johansson in the role of Natasha Romanoff unless they bring her character back to life somehow.

Loki

The third MCU Disney Plus show is slated for May and will follow the Loki we saw escape with the tesseract in “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the anti-hero Loki, but this version comes from “The Avengers” so he hasn’t grown to where he was in “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Loki will team up with the Time Variance Authority and it looks like he will be exploring alternate timelines. Not much else is known plot-wise but it looks to be another fun MCU adventure and may pave the way for Loki to return in the films.

Marvel’s What If…?

“Marvel’s What if…?” will be an animated show on Disney Plus releasing sometime this summer. It will explore what-if scenarios in the MCU.

Scenarios like what if T’challa was Star Lord or what if Peggy Carter was Captain America? Most of the MCU actors will reprise their roles and it looks to be a fun show to sit back and watch.

It will also be the last time we see Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa since he was able to record numerous episodes before his passing.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

The next film in the MCU after “Black Widow” will be Marvel’s first Asian led film. It will follow the martial arts master, Shang-Chi, as he fights the Ten Rings, a terrorist organization last seen in “Iron Man 3.”

Simu Liu has been cast as the lead role with Awkwafina starring alongside him and we will most likely get a trailer around the release of “Black Widow.”

Not much else is known about the plot of the film but it is slated for a July 9 release. It should be another fun-filled MCU movie.

Hawkeye

While Black Widow is getting a film, Hawkeye is getting a Disney Plus show airing sometime in the fall. It will follow Clint Barton as he trains Kate Bishop to become the next Hawkeye.

Hailee Steinfield was the internet’s number one pick for Kate Bishop and thankfully she has been cast in the role.

The show will introduce many new characters into the MCU, but plot details have not been revealed yet.

Eternals

The third MCU film for 2021, “Eternals,” is slated for a November 5 release. It will feature one of the biggest ensembles in a standalone MCU film.

The film has cast Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harrington. Just to name a few of the star-studded cast this film will have.

The story will take place over 7,000 years. This seems to be one of the riskier MCU films and hopefully it will pan out.

Ms. Marvel

“Ms. Marvel” will be the first MCU TV Show to introduce a brand-new character instead of relying on previous MCU characters. It will introduce viewers to Kamala Khan, Captain Marvel’s biggest fan.

The series will follow Kamala Khan and her polymorphic abilities, she is stretchy. Iman Vellani will star in the lead role and the show is slated for late 2021 for Disney Plus.

Not much else is known about the plot but there will for sure be a great time. If you want an introduction to Kamala Khan before “Ms. Marvel” comes out then check out Square Enix’s latest video game, “Marvel’s Avengers,” which follows Kamala Khan as she becomes an Avenger.

Spider-Man 3

The final MCU film to come out in 2021 will be the third Tom Holland Spider-man film and it looks like it is going to be wild. Slated for December 17 this film may be one of the biggest Marvel has ever attempted.

Everyone is returning from the previous two entries and they are being joined by Doctor Strange. Then there are countless rumors circulating that say both Electro and Doc Ock will be in this film.

The interesting thing is that Electro may be played by Jamie Foxx, who played the role in “The Amazing Spider-man 2,” and Doc Ock may be played by Alfred Molina, who we last saw in “Spider-man 2.” To actors reprising their roles from two separate Spider-man series could hint at this film is a live-action version of Spider-verse.

Other rumors even suggest that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may be returning as well. While these are all rumors and nothing has been confirmed, we do know that the events of this film will tie into “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” which will come out in 2022 and will see Doctor Strange exploring the multiverse. Garfield and Maguire’s inclusion in Spider-man 3 would involve the multiverse so there may be some credibility to the rumors.

That is a lot of Marvel content in 2021, and that doesn’t even mention the two non MCU films coming out. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and “Morbius.”

This year is shaping up to be a stellar year for comic book fans. Let’s just hope there are no delays.