March 2021 Video Game Releases

Apex Legends is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch this March.

February is finally over, and March is here. With a new month comes a whole new slate of video games to play and March is no different.

Many video game titles are set to be released this March. Most of them are either ports or next-generation upgrades of older games.

But what exactly is coming out this month that will be worth checking out? Well, here is a quick rundown of the interesting titles releasing over the month, dates are subject to change.

Apex Legends

While gamers on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (PS4) have been playing “Apex Legends” for a couple of years now, the game will finally be arriving free-to-play on Nintendo Switch on March 9. Switch owners can finally become a legend.

For those who don’t know. “Apex Legends” is a free-to-play battle royale from the makers of “Titanfall.” The game has you and two other players collect loot and fight to be the winner. What sets it apart is that you select legends with different abilities to give you an edge in battle.

“Apex Legends” requires a lot more teamwork than other battle royales. If your team isn’t coordinated, you probably won’t make it out on top.

Get your hands on it March 9.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

You might be thinking to yourself that this game already came out, and you’d be right. Last September, platformer fans once again entered the world of Crash Bandicoot in this exhilarating thrill ride.

However, you could only play it on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. At least until March 12 when “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time” launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The next-gen upgrade promises full 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps) and 3D audio. It promises a much more immersive experience and the best part is if you own it on Xbox One and PS4, you get this version for free!

You will also be able to transfer your save games between the two versions, but it may be better to just start over and experience the game in all its new glory.

Expect it on next-gen consoles March 12.

Marvel’s Avengers

You guessed it, another next-gen upgrade. This time for Square Enix’s “Marvel’s Avengers” which released to mixed reception last year.

The next-gen upgrade will run at native 4K and support significantly faster load times. It Is set to release on March 18. The upgrade will also be free if you already own the Xbox One or PS4 versions.

If you passed on the game when it first launched no one would blame you. However, it is a game that definitely warrants another look, especially if you are a Marvel fan. Since its launch it has had many bug fixes, Kate Bishop joined the game with a new story, and Hawkeye is on the way.

If you want to feel like the Avengers, then you should give this another shot. It isn’t perfect but it isn’t horrible either.

Check it out on next-gen on March 18.

It Takes Two

Better find a friend for this Co-op only platform adventure from the creators of “A Way Out.” This game brings you and a friend on a crazy journey.

It follows a couple, Cody and May, as they are turned into dolls and must return to the real world. It looks like an odd but really fun game to conquer.

The best part is that only one person needs to own it if you are planning to play it online. Through Friend’s Pass, you can invite your friend to join you for free.

This game is set to launch March 26 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Monster Hunter Rise

Are you a fan of killing giant monsters with extravagant weapons? Well then get ready to check out the latest game in the Monster Hunter series, “Monster Hunter Rise.”

The game looks to deliver everything that Monster Hunter fans have come to expect. You get big weapons and kill big monsters in difficult and fun battles.

Players are tasked with defending the town from an onslaught of monsters. Do you have what it takes?

The game is set to launch on March 26 on Nintendo Switch.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Some of these other titles may have been recognizable but what exactly is “Evil Genius 2: World Domination?” Well, it’s a sequel to a 2004 game and puts you in the shoes of an evil genius, you are practically a James Bond villain.

The game has you run your secret lair, you decide what it looks like and what you need to conquer the world. From there you recruit henchman to do your evil bidding across the world so you can become the greatest villain in the world

Just be careful of the forces of good, be sure that you can defend yourself against them. This game is perfect for those who want to live their Dr. Evil fantasy.

It is set to release on March 30 on PC.

While a lot of the games coming out this month are ports or next-gen upgrades, they still shouldn’t be ignored. Next-gen ports can breathe new life into games and make them feel very different from when you first played them, so give them a chance if you have gotten your hands on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Be sure to pick up some of these gems this month and stay tuned for your April release rundown.