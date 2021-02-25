Movie releases coming this March

Some of the big titles heading to the big screen in March

Walt Disney | Photo Courtesy

The next Walt Disney animated film looks like it will be a great time.

We are almost to the end of February and that means it will soon be a new month of brand-new movies to check out. March 2021 looks to be an exciting month for movie lovers.

But what is coming out that may be worth your time? Lucky for you here is a nice quick rundown of some of the big titles that are going to be hitting the screens.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

While this film technically came out last year for many parts of the world, it still had not released in the US. Well fear not for now it is scheduled for a March 4th, 2021 release on CBS All Access, soon to be Paramount Plus.

“Sponge on the Run” foregoes the classic 2D animation of “SpongeBob SquarePants” and instead uses a CGI animation style. It will focus on how SpongeBob met Gary the Snail and serves as an origin story of sorts.

This will be the third film in the SpongeBob series and looks to be an interesting watch for fans of the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Raya and the Last Dragon

If SpongeBob is not your style then fear not for on March 5th you can check out the brand-new Walt Disney animated film, “Raya and the Last Dragon.” It will be releasing both in theatres and on Disney Plus through premier access and then will be made free for all subscribers on June 4th.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” will star Kelly Marie Tran as the titular character, Raya, as she goes on a journey to find the last dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, in hopes that the dragon can save her home. It looks to be the classic Disney animated adventure film we all know and love.

However, there may be one big difference, it looks like it might not be a musical like “Moana” or “Frozen.” So, don’t expect some catchy song that you will have to listen to over and over again.

Coming 2 America

Who doesn’t love sequels to classic comedies? “Coming 2 America” will be the sequel to 1988s “Coming to America,” yes, the titles are very confusing.

The film is set for a digital release on Prime Video on March 5th and will see the return of Eddie Murphy as the lead. The film looks like it will be a fun adventure, but will it be as good as the first one or will it suffer the same fate many comedy sequels do?

Comedy sequels don’t have a good track record but hopefully “Coming 2 America” breaks that trend. No matter the quality, this will for sure be a film to check out especially if you are a fan of the first.

Godzilla V. Kong

The film that Universal’s Monsterverse has been building to since 2014’s “Godzilla” is finally here. “Godzilla V. Kong” is scheduled to release on March 26th in theatres and on HBO Max and looks like it will deliver everything that monster movie fans want to see.

“Godzilla V. Kong” will see the two monsters duke it out and destroy cities as they do. The trailer looks wild and this film looks like it is going to be a lot of fun. While it won’t deliver a deep story with deep characters, it will deliver King Kong and Godzilla beating each other up, and what more do you want?

Be sure to watch the other three films in the series, “Godzilla,” “Kong: Skull Island,” and “Godzilla: King of Monsters,” before checking this film out.

While there are so many more films coming out in March, these were some of the highlights. Be sure to keep your eye out for these films and keep a close eye on The Spectrum for reviews of each of these.

Maybe you will find your next favorite film amongst these.