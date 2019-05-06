Make this summer crafty

Learn a new skill and create a masterpiece

Summer offers a welcome break from schoolwork, no matter how brief. It is a time to devote to leisurely activities you’ve been putting off in favor of actually passing your classes.

Make the most of this fleeting time by taking advantage of the countless art classes the Fargo area has to offer.

Unglued

Your downtown hub for cute items by local makers, Unglued on Broadway gives you multiple opportunities to learn to make amazing crafts yourself.

From tassel earrings and hand lettering, to gilded geode coasters and glasses etched with your zodiac sign, there is something for everyone and every skill level.

Follow them on Facebook to keep up with all of their amazing crafting classes year-round.

Their stunning summer look-book of craft classes is set to release sometime in May.

Offered for the first time for two weekends this summer, Unglued Summer Camp is exactly what your heart desires. A 48-hour sleepaway camp for crafty adults, Unglued Summer Camp is complete with beach time, happy hour, unlimited s’mores and, of course, crafts.

It is no big surprise they always have way more people interested than they are able to accept, so the camp operates on a lottery system. You can put your name in anytime between 8 a.m. May 27 and 8 p.m. May 29.

If your name is drawn, you’ll have 24 hours to pay the camp fee of $330 to secure your place.

For more information on the camp, visit Unglued’s website.

Center for Creativity at Plains Art Museum

An extension of the Plains Art Museum, the Katherine Kilbourne Burgum Center for Creativity not only offers studios for rent to local artists, they also offer classes in a variety of mediums.

A great thing about the classes at the Center is that they are offered multiple times, giving you more opportunities to catch a class you really want to take.

Fine art classes in everything from printmaking and ceramics to flamework glass and metal casting, you could easily discover a new passion.

The Center already has a full schedule of classes available. For the full schedule and prices, visit the Center for Creativity’s Facebook page.

Some classes include:

Introduction to Metal Casting: Rings and Pendants – every Thursday at 6 p.m. from May 16-June 6.

Introduction to Body Casting: Hands – Tuesday, June 4 and 11, at 6 p.m.

Experimental Still Life in Color – every Tuesday at 6 p.m. from June 4–July 9.

Introduction to Ceramics – every Wednesday at 6 p.m. from June 12–July 31.

Watercolor Screenprinting: Weekend Screenprinting Workshop – the weekend of July 27 and 28 at 12 p.m.

Crooked Lane Farm

This picturesque farm/wedding venue/crafting workshop is nestled along the Wild Rice River in Colfax, North Dakota, only a 35-minute drive south of Fargo.

Marketed as “folk art” classes, Crooked Lane Farm specializes in barn quilt, marquetry and floral arrangement to name a few.

Below are their summer class offerings:

Barn Quilt: June 18 and 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Marquetry: June 22 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crafting with Corks: July 6

Barn Quilt: July 30 and 31 from 6-9 p.m.

To sign up for an event, head to their website or call them at (701) 261-2660.

