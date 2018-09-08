Mac Miller Dead at 26

Rapper Mac Miller, 26, was found dead at his Studio City, California home Friday, Sept. 7. Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, recently released an album “Swimming” on Aug. 3 and was about to start on a U.S. tour Oct. 27 in San Francisco, California.

“He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” the rapper’s family said in a statement posted to social media Friday afternoon.

Miller had opened about his struggles with substance abuse and death in the past. “I used to rap super openly about really dark s—,” he told Vulture Magazine in a piece that published Thursday, Sept. 6. “That’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

In the song “Self Care” from his recent album, he references his accident in May that resulted in a DUI charge and his arrest. This happened soon after the end of a long-term relationship with singer Ariana Grande.