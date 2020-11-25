Look on the bright side of things

What are you grateful for this Thanksgiving?

Unimatic1140, Wikimedia Commons | Photo courtesy | This year has given us a new appreciation for many things, including small businesses.

I think everyone can agree that 2020 has been the worst when we expected the best. So many unfortunate things have happened this year that it’s hard to think of what good has come out of it.

But, Thanksgiving is still here, even if things are looking very different this year. With college kids not going home and families not gathering for the holiday, it’s hard to think of what to be grateful for this year.

You know what the good thing is about hitting rock bottom? You can only go up from there, and it definitely has felt like we have all hit rock bottom this year. On the brighter side of things, we can all see how much we have to look forward to.

For example, the first COVID-19 vaccine is being tested right now as we speak. To me, that is something that really makes me hopeful for the future.

We have all had to adjust to things to be more cautious of COVID. Whether it’s learning new technology or not being able to do your normal routine. I’ve seen a lot of people get really creative to make life as normal as possible. Personally, I love seeing people understand that and it makes me smile seeing people making the best out of things.

There has been so much darkness in the world that I understand it’s hard to see the good that is happening. For example, climate change is a very scary and real thing the world is currently facing, but there are a lot of things being done to try and help the earth at the same time.

As a student, school has been very tricky to adjust to with it being mainly online. I know I’m not the only one having a hard time, but it’s made my problem-solving skills so much better because I am forced to figure it out on my own.

It feels like we have all been forced to come together. I know that might sound bad, but on social media, it feels like people are supporting one another more and more. After our first shut down from COVID, people started to realize how important it is to support your local businesses. They started to notice that your money isn’t going to some filthy rich CEO, it’s going towards someone’s bills or to supporting someone’s family.

I’ve always been someone who would rather buy something at a local shop, even if it’s more expensive than buying it at Walmart. So, seeing people finally supporting their local businesses more makes my heart fill with joy.

With that being said, I understand the weight of the world seems to be a lot right now. But it’s so important to still look at the bright side of things rather than only thinking of the negative.