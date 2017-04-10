Letter to the Editor | Response to ‘Fantastic Magicians and Where to Find Them’

The author Grant Gloe missed many of the performance venues in which a Magician can earn a very good living. Trades shows pay very well but the public does not have access. Private corporate shows doing team building with magic. Just about every cruise ship has a magician on board. Privates parties for very well to do people and well-known people. It would have been nice to see information sources listed as are required in a college or university level paper. But being that this an opinion piece I guess that is not required. He really does not understand the world of magic and magicians. But he knows how to insult them.

John Iacono