Let’s talk joe

A review of Red Raven Espresso Parlor

Since coming to college my caffeine intake has skyrocketed. I practically run off of various coffee drinks and since becoming a barista I have also become quite the coffee snob. Gone are the days of me going through the Starbucks drive thru, in place of a much more sophisticated taste.

If you are anything like me, or hopefully are willing to change your ways, you have realized that the big coffee corporations just do not cut it when it comes to quality. In a quest to find quality coffee shops I have decided to take to the streets of Fargo.

Over the next few weeks I will be examining local coffee shops and reviewing them based on taste, quality and atmosphere.

Drinks

Red Raven Espresso Parlor makes their chai in house, which did not lack in flavor in the slightest. The Red Raven Chai has been my favorite thus far and came out steaming hot, perfectly foamy and topped with a beautiful array of spices. This chai is definitely a 5/5.

The espresso unfortunately was not one of my favorites. It was too bitter for my liking but it was served in the cutest cups. Overall I rate the drinks a 3/5 just because I would have liked to see more from the espresso, as it is a huge component in the drinks they make.

Food

I ordered the tomato pesto grilled cheese, which was amazing. It was smaller than I expected but came with chips and salsa which left me very fulfilled at the end of my meal. You also can’t really go wrong with chips and salsa. They have vegetarian items on the menu which is great to see and I am excited to come back and try their Sloppy Duck sandwich.

The food was 4/5. It was so good that I may have forgotten to take a picture for this article before shoving it all down my throat.

The Red Raven Espresso Parlor has an array of funky and unique decor that helps create an exciting atmosphere.

Photo Courtesy | Hayden Austin

Atmosphere and Overall

Those seeking a truly unique and enjoyable experience look no further than the Red Raven Espresso Parlor. The shop, made up of mismatched furniture and covered in local artists’ art does not fall short in the eye-catching department.

Something I found notable about the place is they are one of the few establishments of its kind open until 11 p.m., perfect for late night studiers, and the array of seating options, including multiple comfy couches and chairs, makes it the perfect place to stay and drink coffee for a couple of hours.

Red Raven Espresso Parlor features live local musicians.

Photo Courtesy | Hayden Austin

The shop also had board games, which I always love to see.

The art work in the shop is truly unique and quite the experience. I found myself looking up from my work to take a break and check out the decor, and each time I discovered something new. The shop also has a stage for preformances.

I would give the Red Raven a 4/5 overall. The atmosphere is immaculate and makes up for any shortcomings I found.