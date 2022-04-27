Let’s talk Joe

A review of Atomic Coffee

Since coming to college my caffeine intake has skyrocketed. I practically run off of various coffee drinks and since becoming a barista I have also become quite the coffee snob. Gone are the days of me going through the starbucks drive thru, in place of a much more sophisticated taste.

If you are anything like me, or hopefully are willing to change your ways, you have realized that the big coffee corporations just do not cut it when it comes to quality. In a quest to find quality coffee shops I have decided to take to the streets of Fargo.

Over the next few weeks I will be examining local coffee shops and reviewing them based on taste, quality and atmosphere.

Drinks

I found the perfect espresso and it comes from none other than Atomic Coffee. This espresso was a 5/5 in terms of taste and quality and I look forward to trying more drinks here in the future and manipulating the taste with different flavors.

As far as the Chai, I’d have to say it was pretty standard. The milk could have had more foam but the overall taste is great and for a typical chai I’d give it a 4/5 which will leave my overall drink total to a 4/5.

If you have a crazy sweet tooth when it comes to drinks this may not be the place for you but where they lack in drinks they make up for in desserts. Bonus, they have a water pitcher so you do not have to ask!

Food

The chicken caesar wrap was filled with mixed lettuce grilled chicken and parmesan, all coated in caesar dressing. Photo Courtesy | Courtney Entzi

The options at Atomic Coffee are every foodie’s dream. They have an array of breakfast, lunch, snack and sweet pastry items perfect for every mood.

I went around lunch time so I got the chicken caesar wrap. I loved everything about this wrap and it’s the kind of healthy food that hits the spot but does not make you feel bad about getting it. The caesar wrap is exactly what it sounds like, it’s basically a chicken caesar salad in a tortilla, a spinach one I might add.

If you do not like chicken caesar this wrap is not for you, but if you do it’s a 5/5 from me. I am excited to come back and try their other wraps and sandwich options, which all offer unique flavors.

I got a blueberry muffin as well recommended by the barista, sadly it was nothing special. I regret not trying some of their more unique options like their orange cranberry bread.

Overall the food was 3/5. The muffin dropped it a point just because the recommendation seemed more for a sale than actually offering something she thought was one of their best items.

Overall/Atmosphere

I went mid-day on a Wednesday, which means that downtown is a little slower paced. I could imagine this is quite the busy spot on the weekends in the morning. Besides the slow pace the vibe of the store is very unique and being downtown gives it a great view.

They have lots of different options for seating and I could see myself spending hours here working on homework (or writing this article). The decor is unique and strangely bicycle themed but it works. You’ll just have to check it out for yourself.

They also have an array of board games which I thought was a very cool idea to foster a homey feel. I felt very welcomed by the baristas and will definitely be back. Overall I rate it a 4/5.