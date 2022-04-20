Let’s talk joe

A review of 20 Below coffee

Since coming to college my caffeine intake has skyrocketed. I practically run off of various coffee drinks and since becoming a barista I have also become quite the coffee snob. Gone are the days of me going through the starbucks drive thru, in place of a much more sophisticated taste.

If you are anything like me, or hopefully are willing to change your ways, you have realized that the big coffee corporations just do not cut it when it comes to quality. In a quest to find quality coffee shops I have decided to take to the streets of Fargo.

Pictured above is a hot chai with steamed milk.

Photo Courtesy | Courtney Entzi

Over the next few weeks I will be examining local coffee shops and reviewing them based on taste, quality and atmosphere.

Drinks

The espresso was the most drinkable I have had thus far in terms of its sweetness. The barista also gave me sparkling water with the espresso which was a unique experience.

I loved the taste of the chai and, off taste alone, it has probably been my favorite so far, but I would have preferred a better foam on the milk itself. The chai was rather flat in terms of the steamed milk.

I would rate the espresso a 4/5 and the chai a 4/5 as well. 20 Below has been the most pleasant drink experience thus far.

Food

I ordered the fancy ham and cheese and it was one of the best breakfasts I have ever had. The sourdough toast is thick cut and buttered, which I honestly would have enjoyed alone. The fancy ham and cheese was topped with mozzarella cheese, prosciutto and sliced basil leaf. I rate this toast a 5/5 and will definitely be back to try more of their options.

They have a wide variety of pastries and the lemon cake was highly recommended, although they were unfortunately out when I went in.

Overall/Atmosphere

The atmosphere was very pleasant and friendly. There is soft music playing and gentle chatter amongst the other guests. The shop had both couches with tables to work on which were mostly occupied by, what I assume to be, fellow students on their laptops and your typical chair and table for friends meeting for coffee. The decor is minimal but they use the bar as an element of design showcasing products, cups and coffee.

Overall I would give 20 Below a 4/5 only because it takes a lot for me to give something a perfect score, although I could see with time I would reevaluate this rating.