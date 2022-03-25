Let’s get saucy

Easy sauces to go on everything

Before we left for Spring Break, it still very much felt like winter outside. It was cold, it was miserable, and I dreaded walking to class every morning. Something must have happened while we were gone. God went ahead and flipped the Spring switch here in Fargo, and I am here for it.

I hope.

Just under three years ago, I was in the lovely, hellaciously hot state of Texas. For them, it has been spring for over a month, and for us….Well, let’s just say that the midwest has duped me out a few times already.

I have spent two other springs, excited in March that it was finally warming up, only to be hit with a snowstorm in April. However, I can’t help but get my hopes up as I sit here writing in my dorm with the window open listening to the sound of skateboards rolling by.

That being said, it’s time to put soups and hot cocoas away. It’s time to move from warm, oven-baked treats to ice creams and freezer box cakes. And salads galore!

Before I get into any of these classic spring foods, however, I thought I would pass along some multi-purpose sauces you can whip up in a blender or a bowl and put on nearly anything. I figured such an item could be used on both hot and cold foods and on any of those pasta salads soon to be everywhere. It’ll be a simple transition!

3-Ingredient Sauce

I cup plain greek yogurt

2 to 3 tbsp. dijon mustard

1 to 2 tsp. sriracha sauce

If you are from Minnesota and know and are able to get to a Cub Foods anytime soon, I highly recommend their store brand Sriracha. It has so much more flavor rather than the straight spice of typical Sriracha!

Instructions

Mix!

Really, that’s it. Mix 🙂

Tzatziki Sauce

I love when the dining center has this, and I plan on keeping some in my own kitchen when I finally manage to get one of those.

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup lemon juice (from 2 large lemons or the bottle)

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh dill or dill seasoning

1/4 cup mint leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced – this is equivalent to 1 ½ tsp. garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 medium English cucumber

There isn’t a huge difference between these cucumbers and regular cucumbers, and they tend to be more expensive, so feel free to just buy a normal cucumber.

Instructions

Combine the seasonings and the yogurt and set aside. Grate the cucumber over a towel and wring the excess water from the grated cucumber. Mix the cucumber into the seasoned yogurt and chill. Eat it!!! But, probably not by the spoonful.

Easy Vinaigrette

2 tbsp. onion – this is equivalent to about ¼ tsp. of onion powder

2 tsp. dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

1/2 tsp. salt

dash of ground pepper

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar or vinegar of choice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

Optional:

1 tbsp. grated parmesan

2 tbsp. chopped parsley or other flakey green

1 tsp. lemon juice

Be creative and tweak the flavors as you go! It’s your sauce!

Instructions

Blend or beat all of the ingredients until they are well combined.

DIY Mayo

So, if you’re like me, you kind of want to buy the olive oil or the avocado oil mayo, but it’s very expensive. So…if you are willing to foot the bill on the actual oil that goes into making your own mayonnaise (because you can use it for other things), we can make our wildest mayo dreams come true! Plus, West Acres Mall has the Creative Kitchen store with dispensers containing all types of flavored oils. The mayo possibilities are truly endless!

1 cup oil of choice

2 large egg yolks

¼ cup lemon juice (2 lemons)

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Salt to taste

Instructions

Begin by whisking all ingredients except for the oil. Add the oil very slowly, droplets at a time while constantly whisking. When the mixture begins to turn a lighter color, you can increase the amount of oil you add to a stream. Maintain the constant whisking until all the oil is added. Enjoy and store in your fridge for up to a week!

Happy Saucing!

“Until I discovered cooking, I was never really interested in anything.”

― Julia Child