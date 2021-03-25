Let the Battle of the Cents-es begin

Photo courtesy | John Swanson

Angela Wright (left) and Halle Hess (right) helped collect donations

NDSU holds fundraiser to raise money for a recent student battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

North Dakota State University works to support its students, staff, faculty and alumni in numerous ways. On Tuesday, NDSU kicked off its 10th year of the Battle of the Cents-es competition between the College of Health Professions and the College of Engineering.

Each college sets up a booth in their respective building to collect donations during the week. In the past, the competition was only open to donations from the competitors, but this year they opened the event to the public.

The “penny war” like competition counts coin and Venmo donations as positive points and cash as negative points. The college with the most points at the end of the week wins the competition, “but the real winner is the recipient of the funds.”

“We really have no expectations for this year – we are just excited that amidst Covid we are able to host Battle of the Cents-es this year and raise money for our deserving recipient,” Anna Skarphol, pharmacy student and a College of Health Professions Ambassador said.

This year, the chosen recipient is Jordyn Meskan, a recent NDSU civil engineering graduate.

“Jordyn’s love for life is so evident, and in addition to working as a civil engineer, she also volunteers with Engineers without Borders, works as a ski instructor, gardens, rock climbs and enjoys Bison football,” Skarphol said.

At the end of 2019, Jordyn was diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive solid tumor in her leg. Since her diagnosis, she has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery and is currently undergoing another round of chemotherapy.

To participate in the challenge, students can drop their spare change in the bucket for the College of Health Professionals booth in Aldevron Tower or the Engineering booth in the Engineering complex, the CME auditorium.

For students who are unable to give a physical donation, sending donations through Venmo is also available (@chpambassadors or @engineeringambassadors).

“Participating in this battle is a great way to give back to the NDSU community and support the herd,” Skarphol said. “Especially through this COVID season, it is so rewarding to help someone like Jordyn who has given so much to NDSU and now we have the opportunity to give back to her!”



