Lance partners with Chipotle

Lance will start the season on the bench, for now



The rookie quarterback eats burrito bowls, and throws passes to NFL legends

Former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance and popular national food chain Chipotle have partnered up. Lance posted a Chipotle sponsored video on his social media accounts working out and eating Chipotle with legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

“Eating right is part of my training,” Trey says in the 57-second long clip.

Trey’s go-to meal at Chipotle features brown rice, black beans, steak, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, lettuce and guacamole.

It’s cool to see Lance, still just 21 years old, throw passes to one of the greatest football passes to ever live.

Rice holds every major receiving record in the history of the league, and who knows if the Niners face another myriad of injuries, the 58-year-old Rice will come out of retirement and join San Francisco in their quest for a sixth Super Bowl.

For now, Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter in the bay. However, Kyle Shanahan has hinted at Lance getting some playing time each week. Lance can speculatively be expected to play in short down and distances or in goal line packages. Lance’s experience running in college mixed with his athletic abilities should create mismatches for opposing defenses.

Time will tell when Lance is finally given reign of the Niners offensive attack. Whether it’s two weeks, a month or a full-season, Lance will get his time, but for now 49ers fans will need to be patient.

With a roster and coaching staff as talented as San Francisco has, Lance will step in and immediately be in charge of a team ready to win. Lance was handpicked by Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to be the centerpiece of the team’s future, so it is realistic to think the team will want to get a look at Lance as soon as possible.