Lance, 49ers beat Stick, Chargers

Photo Courtesy| Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Lance’s strong performance puts pressure on Garoppolo

Both former Bison quarterbacks have strong showing in preseason game number two

Two former Bison quarterbacks went head to head Sunday night as Easton Stick battled Trey Lance in a week two preseason game between Stick’s Chargers and Lance’s 49ers.

While San Francisco picked up the 15 to 10 win, both quarterbacks should walk away happy with their performances.

Stick got the start for the Chargers as he is in a battle for the backup quarterback spot against journeyman Chase Daniel. Stick took advantage of the opportunity as he had one of his best performances in his National Football League career to date.

Stick completed 10 of his 14 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. He also led the Chargers in rushing with three carries for 15 yards.

Stick was able to flash his athleticism on his touchdown pass as he rolled out to his right and stopped on a dime near the sideline to find rookie Josh Palmer in the back of the end zone. He also connected on another beautiful throw, hitting Jalen Guyton on a 39-yard pass, his longest of the day.

Lance was able to put together a strong game of his own, completing 8 of his 14 passes for 102 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Lance started off shaky, throwing an interception on his second series. However, he found his rhythm in his final three drives, completing seven of his last eight passes for 93 yards, including both his touchdowns.

Lance was the second quarterback off the bench for the Niners, with the incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo getting the start. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has yet to name a starter for week one of regular season, it seems at least for now Garoppolo has the slight edge.

Lance was able to catch Shanahan’s eye, as he directed a picture-perfect drive with 57 seconds left in the first half.

“That’s why I was pumped about getting the two-minute drill,” Shanahan said. “Trey can’t get enough two-minute drives before the regular season starts, so I was pumped with that. And then we did the third quarter, I was real happy with how he finished.”

Receiver Trent Sherfield was able to take advantage of a breakdown in coverage, resulting in a 41-yard gain. Two plays later, Lance connected with Mohamed Sanu for a five-yard touchdown.

While both quarterbacks took promising steps forward, the final two preseason games will be vital in determining what the early season outlook will be for NDSU’s previous two championship-winning quarterbacks.