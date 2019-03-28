Lady Gaga: a modern renaissance woman

Recognizing the multitalented artist that she is

It’s Lady Gaga’s world, and we’re just living in it.

WIKICOMMONS | PHOTO COURTESY

An artist, a musician, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, an actress, a role model.

This isn’t the beginning to some joke, but all the ways to describe Lady Gaga, a modern-day Renaissance woman and the furthest thing from a one-trick pony.

Gaga began as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, performing during open mic nights in New York while in school where she eventually dropped out to pursue her music career.

At this time, she had no idea she would go on to sell over 27 million albums, to win dozens of awards and be running a nonprofit, the Born This Way Foundation.

Struggling to fit in during school, her eccentricity paved the way for her celebrity and was something that took the world by storm.

Influenced by the avant-garde, “glam rock” styles of the late Davide Bowie, Queen and Madonna, Gaga splashed onto the scene in 2008 with her debut album “The Fame” alongside her creative team, Haus of Gaga.

Her hit from the album, “Poker Face” went on to become the world’s best-selling single in 2009 and won her a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. The 52nd Grammy Awards were also the place where “The Fame” won Best Dance/Electronica Album.

For Gaga, this was just the tip of the iceberg.

Her worldwide headlining tour, The Fame Ball Tour, snowballed into a reissue of her debut album, now titled “The Fame Monster,” which gifted us the controversial “Alejandro,” her collaboration with Beyoncé on the hit “Telephone” and her magnum opus, “Bad Romance.”

“Bad Romance” reined in dozens of awards for Gaga and a second worldwide tour, The Monster Ball Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour for a debut headlining artist, according to The Guardian.

Arguably the greatest record ever produced, Gaga birthed her single “Born This Way” in 2011 from the album of the same name, which earned her a second Guinness World Record for the fastest selling single on iTunes.

Following in its path, Gaga released hits “Judas” and “The Edge of Glory” and the awards came soon after.

In 2011, Gaga began working with Tony Bennett, Elton John and The Lonely Island. She performed in Sydney, Australia to celebrate her album and Bill Clinton’s 65th birthday. She starred in a Thanksgiving special and released a holiday EP.

Her major appearances didn’t stop in 2012, where she guest-starred as an animated version of herself in “The Simpsons.”

During the Born This Way Ball in early 2012, she began work on her third album, “Artpop.” Sadly, this album was not greeted with the same applause and admiration as her first two records. Nevertheless, she persevered.

She hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” in 2013 and released a collaborative jazz album with the well-known Tony Bennett titled, “Cheek to Cheek.”

For Gaga, there is no peak. She made a mountain out of a molehill without a summit.

With a lukewarm response to “Artpop,” Gaga began to revamp her style and became a more subdued version of her former provocative and eccentric self.

At the 87th Academy Awards, she performed a medley of songs from “The Sound of Music” as a tribute to Julie Andrews, and some argued that it was her best performance of all time.

Shortly after, she hit the scene on screen in “American Horror Story: Hotel” in which she received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for her leading role.

At the 2016 Super Bowl, Gaga had the opportunity to perform the national anthem. That same year, she made a stand for those who had suffered from sexual assault with her performance of “Til It Happens to You” at the 88th Academy Awards.

Later that year in September, she released her single “Perfect Illusion” from her fifth album “Joanne.” The album was inspired and named after her late aunt who died prematurely from lupus. A month later, she released the heart wrenching “A Million Reasons.”

In 2017, she had the coveted opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in which more people tuned in to watch than the game itself, with 117.5 million viewers in the U.S.

The creation process for “Joanne” and the preparation for the halftime show were featured in a Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.”

I had my own apprehensions about this new version of Gaga, but after watching the documentary, I had a newfound respect for her creative mind and her pure soul.

As of today, Gaga is reaping the benefits and accolades of her first big-time film debut in “A Star Is Born.”

Despite any polarization or criticism, Gaga has always been completely, utterly and unabashedly herself, whatever her phase in life may be.

“I don’t know exactly where my affinity for music comes from,” Gaga remarked in a 2011 interview with MTV, “but it is the thing that comes easiest to me.”

In other words, she was born this way.