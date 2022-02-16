Kanye turns his Instagram into a Pete Davidson hate page

Amid Kim Kardasian and Kanye’s separation, Kanye has utilized Instagram to publicize his feelings about Pete Davidson, his family

Kanye and Kim may not be together any more, but their consistent media presence has not gone away by any means thanks to Kanye.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently separated and co-parenting their four children, but this has not come without bumps.

The historically private Kanye has taken the gloves off and has recently been hitting social media with all things Kim-related, whether it’s about her new boo Pete Davidson, their shared kids or his pleas to get her back, it does not appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Kanye has since taken down all posts threatening Pete or showing any hostility towards Kim. Many fans are concerned for the rapper’s mental health as he continues to make highly publicized statements regarding his divorce.

Kanye has gone as far as to post edits of movie posters, such as the “Civil War” one he posted, with the Avengers’ faces covered on one side by Davidson and his other ‘enemies’, and the other side featuring him and his rumored girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Many people are fearful for Pete as Kanye continues to post his dislike for the comedian, although after a released conversation with Kim, he has since made an effort to ask his fans not to hurt Davidson, or as Kanye calls him ‘Skete.”

“You are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kim Kardashian said in a text message to Kanye.

Kanye continues to reference Kim as his wife on social media as well.

“Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete I’m going to handle the situation myself,” Kanye said in a recent post.

On Valentine’s day Kanye posted a picture of a truck filled with flowers with, “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR,” written on the side. He tagged Kim in the photo and many speculated the flowers were a gift to Kim as the words “KRYSTAL KLEAR” featured the Kardashian’s signature letter ‘K’.

Kanye posted this picture of the rumored Valentine’s present to Kim.

Photo Courtesy | Kanye West’s Instagram @kanyewest

Kim has said very little on Kanye’s behavior besides an Instagram story she posted where she addressed Kanye’s social media presence.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” said Kim. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

Kanye does not appear to be stopping his antics anytime soon and has not been shy about the fact he believes he and Kim will get back together.