Judicial Shortage in North Dakota

The state of North Dakota has a shortage of judicial officers. South Central Judicial District has the most need for judicial referees and district judges in the state, with a shortage of 3.06 judicial officers.

Sally Holewa, the state court administrator, said North Dakota’s South Central Judicial District needs three bodies and one toe.

“They definitely have the biggest overall shortage as far as judicial bodies, that’s for sure,” Holewa said.

Last year, the district with a metro area, rural counties and the state capital oversaw 831 criminal cases from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests alone, doing so with a 13 percent cut of court staff due to budget cuts.

Holewa said some districts meet their judicial need and that the South Central region has received help from outside judges with their heavy load, particularly with the protest cases.

“It’s a North Dakota method, right? Everybody pitches in when there’s work to be done,” Holewa said.

Presiding Judge Gail Hagerty said they are managing the caseload and he does not believe three more judges will show up any time soon. “It requires that we all work together. We have to be really smart about the way we do things,” Hagerty said. “We all have to work smart and make really good use of our time.” Holewa said the sitting judges along with retired judges and court staff have helped meet the caseload. “(The protest cases) are playing a big role because it takes a lot of judicial time because there’s a lot of cases coming in in a short period of time, but it’s a temporary role — I’m not saying it’s short-term but it’s temporary,” Holewa said.

According to the executive director of the State Bar Association of North Dakota, Tony Weiler, because of this temporary heavy caseload, cases may take longer to be heard.

“If you need a one-hour hearing, that might be a lot easier to get than if the case is complex and if you need a weeklong trial,” Weiler said. “I know they’re scheduling out into 2019 already.”

Zach Pelham, a Bismarck attorney, commended the South Central district judges for being efficient, saying he tries to schedule court dates early to help move everything along better. “From my clients’ perspective, I want to resolve a case as efficiently as possible, and in doing so, I want to have a schedule in place so that schedule is followed so my client has an idea of when (their) case is going to be resolved,” Pelham said.

North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle, said the easy answer is that we need more judges.

“I wish I had a good answer for the shortage,” VandeWalle said. “It’s easy to say, ‘Just give us more people.’ I’ve been around so long that I understand the legislative problem. Everyone needs more people.”