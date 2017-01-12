Review: Jon Krakauer’s ‘Missoula’

There is very rarely an author that causes me to set a book down and take a minute to reflect on what was just said. Jon Krakauer has done this to me multiple times.

I came into “Missoula” knowing of Krakauer’s work; he is one of my favorite authors having written: “Into Thin Air”, “Into the Wild”, “Under the Banner of Heaven”, and several others. These books are all jarring and offer something that I love from non-fiction books: facts. Krakauer does his research and “Missoula” is no different.

“Missoula” follows a deeply troubling and relevant topic: sexual assaults in college towns and the justice system that seeks (yet occasionally fails) to find justice for the victims.

Following several rape cases, Krakauer goes in depth uncovering every last detail. He also follows the subsequent court cases that paralleled these cases. Krakauer offers details on all of the characters involved in the justice system while also offers many facts for the reader to be aware of.

My advice? Steer clear of Google for this book is shocking. What I found even harder than putting the book down was not going to my trusty friend Google to ruin the big reveal to me.

Krakauer has done this before. As a high schooler, I had to physically remove “Under the Banner of Heaven” from my house for a day due to its content. Be prepared for a book that will tell you all of the details in graphic and sometimes disgusting detail. This book is not for the faint of heart.

What is shocking about this book is that you can see its practical effects in everyday life. One does not have to look far to see a major university facing a similar situation, the University of Minnesota. This is a far-reaching book. As someone who likes reading books that offer me something, it was shocking and truly sad to see how relevant this book really is.

The product of all of this is amazing, though. A book that will honestly teach you about rape and debunk some common rape myths. I would suggest this book to anyone looking for a challenging book. This was a very good read.

