Jojo Siwa Pregnant with Twins

Jojo Siwa is pregnant with twins! At age 19 the singer, actress, dancer, songwriter, and Youtube personality has been hinting on social media that she’s expecting. It was reported by Snapchat, Tik Tok, and OtakuNews.com so it absolutely, without a doubt, must be true. I mean, I didn’t actually read the article, I only read the headline, but I am certain that there is no way these reputable and trustworthy sources would ever mislead me.



It’s just like when I found out that SZA and Bill Nye the Science Guy were in a relationship. Again, I only heard it from a friend, but it was most certainly earth-shattering news.



I didn’t know Siwa was dating anyone but hey, the big question on the street is what will the names of her babies be? Maybe she will go with Abby and Lee. Hair Bow and Glitter are also really great options too.

There is also the fact that Siwa came out and reportedly likes girls, but who knows, maybe there is more to this whole conception than I knew. Hopefully the fact that she’s still a teenager and pregnant won’t hurt her merch sales.

Maybe Selena and Hailey can fight over who will send her a congratulations card first. Or maybe some of her co-stars from Dance Moms will throw a baby shower. I also heard a rumor that Abby Lee Miller will be the godmother, but then again maybe not since she did go to prison. However, I wish her the best of luck shopping for baby clothes.