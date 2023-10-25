Join the Club: Accounting Club

This week, the spotlight for NDSU clubs falls on the Accounting Club! It’s a fantastic opportunity for accounting students to be notified of social and informational meetings related to the field of accounting. The accounting club offers weekly meetings and social events which serve as great networking opportunities, allowing students to get their foot in the door with employers. Their up-and-coming annual banquet is being held on November 15th! For more information, see their Instagram @ndsuaccountingclub or contact ben.hulm@ndus.edu!