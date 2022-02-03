Jobs that pay you to go to school

Students can apply for tuition reimbursement at various companies and get a portion or all of their college paid for

What is tuition reimbursement?

Tuition reimbursement is when the employee is paid for a predetermined amount of education credits or college coursework to be applied toward a degree. In these programs, professionals pay the cost of their tuition initially. Once they complete their courses with an adequate grade point average (after schooling is completed, or after a semester), the organization reimburses them for a portion of the tuition cost.

For employees looking to advance their education as it relates to their current career track, these programs are designed to increase industry knowledge and develop advanced skills.

Tuition reimbursement vs. tuition assistance

Tuition reimbursement programs are similar to tuition assistance programs in that they allow companies to provide financial support to qualifying employees who choose to go back to school.

Unlike tuition reimbursement, however, tuition assistance requires the employer’s contribution to be paid upfront or deferred. Like tuition reimbursement, employers can attach conditions to tuition assistance programs, like type of program, designated schools or required GPA.

Why do companies offer tuition reimbursement?

The benefits of tuition reimbursement programs are not only for employees. Employers also gain a lot from offering tuition assistance to their employees.

One of the biggest benefits for employers is that their employees go back to school and learn skills and knowledge that will benefit the company. Reduced employee turnover and tax deductions are also advantages to companies that offer tuition reimbursement, according to Matchr.com.

Companies that offer tuition reimbursement in Fargo, N.D.

Amazon

There are hundreds of Amazon-approved schools across 14 countries that qualify an individual to receive tuition reimbursement. Amazon’s Career Choice program pays up to 100% of tuition, books and fees (up to a yearly maximum) for courses that lead to a certificate or diploma in relevant fields of study, according to amazoncareerchoice.com.

Students studying IT, healthcare, transportation and mechanical trades are few examples of coursework that would meet Amazon’s qualifications. Your courses would be eligible even when your new skills could prepare you for a job outside of Amazon.

An Inforum article stated that the Amazon warehouse in Fargo is currently offering starting pay at $15 per hour, and provides benefits such as college tuition reimbursement and 20 weeks of parental leave.

Biolife Plasma Services

The company offers undergraduate tuition reimbursement and defined career paths with various opportunities for advancement. Each employee starts with paid on-the-job-training and receives guidance and support to build a strong foundation, learn new skills and achieve future success.

“We want you to live your best life — both in the workplace and outside of it — which is why we prioritize scheduling, work-life balance and paid time off,” BioLife stated on their website.

Best-buy

If a person is eligible and meets the tuition assistance policy requirements, Best Buy reimburses full-time employees up to $3,500 a year for undergraduate tuition expenses and up to $5,250 a year for graduate-level coursework.

According to the document, If a person is an active, full-time Best Buy employee, in good standing, working at least 32 hours per week; and they have completed six months of continuous service on or prior to the course start date and they are listed as a full-time Best Buy employee in the HRIS system, at both the course start date and reimbursement date.

Chick-Fil-A

In addition to scholarships, Chick-Fil-A offers its employees tuition discounts and grants to more than 100 colleges and universities through a partnership with Scholarship America. Although the list does not include NDSU, students who are looking to take classes elsewhere can check out this list of colleges and universities that offer discounts and scholarships of various amounts.

Chipotle

At Chipotle, employees are offered a generous tuition reimbursement program that covers 100% of tuition covered for select degrees, high school diplomas and college preparation courses. They also offer to reimburse up to $5,250 a year for a wider selection of programs and courses.

FedEx

The FT & PT Package Handler Warehouse in Fargo offers $5,250 tuition reimbursement every year with no lifetime cap. According to the FedEx website, all employees are eligible for this benefit on their first day of employment.

Home Depot

Employees pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral or technical degree can be reimbursed up to 50% of the cost of tuition, books and reasonable class registration fees and 50% of mandatory fees through Home Depot’s Tuition Reimbursement Program.

Now, full-time associates can earn up to $6,000 a year, and part-time associates up to $3,000 a year. Immediate family members can earn $2,500 per year.

The amount of tuition assistance you can access each academic term is limited. It’s always a good idea to check the company’s tuition assistance policies to assure the degree of interest is covered by this tuition assistance program, according to https://homedepot.corporatelearning.com/your-investment.

McDonald’s

Eligible employees can get tuition assistance for approved courses at an accredited four-year or two-year college, trade/vocational school or graduate school through McDonald’s Archways to Opportunities program.

To be eligible, a student must work at a McDonald’s location where the franchise owner/operator participates in the program.

Full-time restaurant managers, working at least 30 hours per week and in good standing, can get $3,000 of tuition reimbursed each year. Restaurant crew, part-time managers or part-time office staff, working at least 15 hours per week and in good standing, can get $2,500 each year.

Starbucks

Eligible part-time and full-time employees at Starbucks can get 100% of their tuition paid for if they pursue a first-time bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University’s online program. Participants can choose from over 100 undergraduate degree programs.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell offers tuition reimbursement up to $5,250 a year for employees pursuing college degrees, professional certificates, high school completion and master’s degrees.

T-Mobile

After employees have worked 90 days at T-Mobile, they are eligible for tuition reimbursement on approved courses related to roles within the company. Full-time employees can get reimbursed up to $5,250 a year, while part-time employees can get up to $2,500 a year.

T-Mobile also partners with Ashford University, Capella University, Colorado Technical University, Kaplan and the University of Phoenix to offer full tuition coverage for online degrees.

UPS

Through the UPS Earn & Learn Program, part-time employees can receive up to $5,250 a year (at a lifetime maximum of $25,000) in tuition reimbursement for any course of study at more than 100 colleges nationwide.



The UPS in Fargo, N.D. offers tuition reimbursement for college students.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo offers regular and part-time employees tuition reimbursement for eligible tuition expenses up to $5,000 a year.

More companies that offer tuition reimbursement can be found by logging on to ZipRecruiter and searching, “jobs that offer tuition reimbursement.” For more, visit https://myscholly.com/50-companies-with-amazing-tuition-reimbursement-programs/.