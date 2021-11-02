James Bond’s new movie ‘No Time to Die’ is a hit

A thrilling action movie that gives a bittersweet farewell to character, James Bond.

007 Twitter | Photo Courtesy

“The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time,” a quote from author Jack London that is featured in the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die.”

“No Time to Die,” stars Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek and many other talented actors. In most recent films, Daniel Craig has starred as James Bond, a fictional character that is also known as Agent 007. But if you didn’t know this already, shame on you — James Bond movies are so good.

According to film website IMDB, “James Bond has left active service, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” This is the final farewell for James Bond and let me tell you, I cried.

You need to go watch, “No Time to Die.” Seriously, if you haven’t watched it yet, you are missing out. And the movie is still in theaters.

In the UK, “A Time to Die,” has become the highest-grossing film in 2021 and since the

pandemic began, just after four days in cinemas, says 007.com. The film has received ratings from The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, Time Out, Daily Mirror and BBC.

While The Times says, “It’s better than good, it’s magnificent.” And Time Out describes the film as, “A feast of heart and spectacle.” I couldn’t agree more.

“No Time to Die,” has been out in the U.S. since Oct. 8. Since then, the film has received 84% rotten tomatoes and an 88% audience score. While the box offices have already made 55.2 million dollars on the film.

RogerEbert.com describes James Bond’s new film as, “An action film that presents 007 with one of his toughest missions: the end of an era that most people agree gave new life to one of the most iconic film characters of all time.”

The movie is filled with thrills, tears and a few scares. At the beginning of the movie, it was a little bit scary, and then thrilling, romantic and then filled with action. “No Time to Die,” is an end-of-an-era film that you need to see. Although you might look at the times of the movie and realize it is a 2-hour 43-minute movie, it’s still worth it.

The final farewell of James Bond is an absolute must-see.