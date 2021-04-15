It’s your turn to protect the herd

The College of Democrats and the Black Students Association put on food drive to fill NDSU’s food pantry and combat food insecurity within the community

Kayla Jones (left) and Megan Schmidt (right) at the food drive table in the Union.

Shelves are stocked in the bookstore through Goods for the Herd. John Swanson | Photo Courtesy



Although there are no nationally representative estimates of food insecurity among students, a recent study by the University of Minnesota Grand Challenges Research Initiative shows that about one in three college students experience food insecurity.

North Dakota State University aims to combat food insecurity by providing a Food Pantry for students and employees. Goods for the Herd is meant to be a safe space where members can get food, personal care items and household products up to twice a month.

The College of Democrats and the Black Student Association (BSA) at NDSU are collaborating on a food drive to bring awareness and make donations to the Food Pantry over the next two weeks.

“I volunteered at the pantry and I got to see first hand just how important it is to have something like that on campus,” Kayla Jones, the president of BSA said. “The items in the pantry come from donations, so in order to keep the pantry fully stocked for our students, we need to encourage our community to continue to donate and a food drive is a perfect way to do that.”

Jones reached out to the College of Democrats to join their mission to fill the food pantry for the NDSU community.

“I think creating a link between the two clubs while simultaneously doing something good would be a great way to encourage BSA members to be more comfortable being involved with a club like College dems,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the pantry needs nonperishable items and hygiene products. Students can donate the following items: tomato sauce, rice, flour, sugar, tortilla shells, cooking oil, gluten-free and vegan items, lotion, body wash, cleaning products, toilet paper and paper towels.

The drive will be taking place during the afternoon from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the school week until April 30. Students can bring items to one of the tables across from the bookstore or next to Caribou in the Memorial Union.

“Helping our community and working together with those with the same values, like the Black Student Association, is a great way to help those around us,” Kaden Felch, the president of the College of Democrats said.

Students can donate to be entered into a drawing for a $25 NDSU Bookstore Gift Card.

“It could be someone you know, so making a donation means that we are helping those who face food insecurity here on campus,” Jones said.