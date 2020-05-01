IT Help Desk continues to assist students remotely

Students are still able to obtain help for any technology issues

North Dakota State University’s IT Help Desk remains available to help students, faculty and staff through email, webchat and over the phone during their normal operating hours.

Desktop Support is only available in-person by appointment if an issue cannot be resolved remotely.

“The only thing different in our service is that our walk-up counters are closed. We continue to help students, faculty and staff over the phone, email and webchat during our normal service hours,” Kristi Steinmann, the Communications and Strategic Partnerships Lead for Information Technology said.

The IT Help Desk continues to support NDSU by providing their usual services virtually. Two services they offer that are currently unavailable are the equipment checkouts for students and the scanning of exams for faculty who utilize Scantron sheets for exams.

Through the Technology Equipment Checkout service, IT Services normally allows students, faculty and staff to reserve equipment for free. Equipment is intended for educational purposes only and is meant for occasional use rather than continuous use throughout the semester.

The equipment that may be checked out includes laptops, projectors, DSLR Cameras, HD and 4k Camcorders, GoPro Cameras and more. For help acquiring equipment, call the Dean of Students Office at 701-231-7701.

While equipment checkout is currently unavailable, NDSU still has open computer labs on campus where students, staff and faculty may utilize the equipment. All computer labs except at Barry Hall will be open during normal hours and it is asked that social distancing measures continue to be followed while on campus and when using computer labs. Computer labs are now also available through remote desktop.

The Card Center is open by appointment only and it is asked that issues are attempted to be resolved remotely if possible. Questions for the Card Center and appointments may be scheduled by calling 701-231-7093.

The IT Department is currently assisting instructors in using technology to record lectures and conduct remote classes. “We have prioritized staff time to provide more support and training to instructors while they are moving classes to remote instruction,” Steinmann said. “We will also support new student orientation activities, which will be conducted virtually.”

Other than the typical password issues, IT Services is providing assistance for current common issues instructors are having with Blackboard features they are using to teach their classes. These features include YuJa recordings and Blackboard Collaborate Ultra.

“We try and resolve Blackboard calls at the first point of contact with the customer or we will escalate to our dedicated Learning & Applied Innovation staff for further assistance,” Steinmann said.

A part of Information Technology Services, the Learning & Applied Innovation team, works to efficiently combine instruction with technology in order to ensure the best possible strategies for teaching and learning.

NDSU sent out a survey to students to help identify those who need further assistance during this time with a small number of people identified as having connectivity-capability issues that are being handled on an individual basis with students.

The Dean of Students’ office has also been working with students who don’t have a device or internet at home to help them get set up and be able to remotely learn successfully.

“IT staff continues to provide support for software, phone systems, network connectivity, desktop support, classroom technology, computer labs (now also available through remote desktop) and research computing,” Steinmann said.

To follow social distancing guidelines, it is asked that issues are attempted to be resolved remotely via email, phone or webchat. Some in-person services are offered by appointment only and NDSU encourages anyone to reach out if they are having any issues technological or otherwise.

For help and support from the IT Help Desk, call 701-231-8685 or email ndsu.helpdesk@ndsu.edu.