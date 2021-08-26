Interested in starting a club at NDSU?

NDSU Men’s Soccer Club Twitter | Photo Courtesy

In a few easy steps, your club can be officially listed through NDSU.

Meet people with the same passions as you

Have you ever wondered if people share the same hobbies as you at NDSU? As many students are new to the area, they may struggle finding their niche. One of the best ways to meet new people is bonding over common passions and hobbies, and NDSU is here to help.

Joining or starting a club is much easier than most would think. Clubs and activities are part of the backbone of our community, and they have been for quite some time. They have been around for decades and have brought our herd together closer than ever before.

While the number of clubs started small, the opportunities have expanded vastly over time. Currently, there are over 300 clubs to choose from at NDSU.

Some of the clubs that are available range from a running club to robotics, as well as clay target and climbing clubs. For those that choose to stay close to their religion, bison Catholic, CRU and others are available to join as well.

For students that wish to get more politically involved, college republicans and college democrats are available, as well as academic and student affairs for student government.

Yet another great opportunity to meet new people and stay active is club sports. Nearly every sport a student can imagine is available to join with choices ranging from basketball to paintball, and even Nordic skiing in the wintertime.

If NDSU doesn’t offer a club that suits you, it’s extremely easy to start a verified club. All that’s required is a small group of people to register a club or organization through myNDSU, the website to access and join clubs. Once the club is verified and registered, other students will be able to access the organization through the website and find how to join, as well as a date, time and location to meet.

While the opportunities to meet new people and expand your social circle at NDSU are endless, clubs are an easy way to connect with others through fun hobbies and activities outside of academics. All clubs are more than welcome to be joined at any time during the school year.