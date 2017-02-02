Innovation Challenge Showcase

A total of 86 students among 40 teams competed in the Innovation Challenge Monday, NDSU announced in a listserv.

The winner in each of the event’s four categories receives a $5,000 prize, the second place finisher in each category receives a $1,000 prize and third place wins a $500 prize.

Attendees to the showcase voted for a “People’s Choice Award,” in which another $1,000 prize was awarded.

The four categories are product, service, agriculture and social impact.

The prize winners in each category will be honored at the Innovation Challenge Awards Ceremony, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Fargodome.