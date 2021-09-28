Icetoberfest offers plenty of food and drinks over a four-day celebration

Icewind Brewing’s annual event looks to bring in thousands of attendees this year

For those looking to get a head start on the Oktoberfest celebrations this fall, come join in on the fun and festivities over four days at Icetoberfest. Hosted annually by Icewind Brewing in Mapleton, N.D., a mere 15 minutes from Fargo, Icetoberfest offers food, drinks, costume contests and much more.

Icewind Brewing has been around long enough to experiment with forward-thinking and experimental brews while continuing to offer the traditional ones that repeat customers have come to love over time. The annual event offers plenty of fun for all ages, but especially those over the age of 21.

Icetoberfest begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 with a taco truck, trivia and plenty of drinks. Who doesn’t love sampling Lupe’s Tasty Tacos and joining in on lighthearted yet competitive trivia?

On the second day of celebrations, local Boy Scout Troop 241 will be selling Icewind Oktoberfest meat, including burgers, hot dogs and brats with a portion of the proceeds going to assist in the funding of the local troop. Throughout the night, Icewind Brewing will be offering a prime cut meat raffle for those in attendance with drawings at the top of every hour beginning at 6 p.m.

On Oct. 1, Mac Daddy’s will be in attendance serving up gourmet mac-and-cheese with a plethora of toppings to select from. Dave Berger will also be performing live music beginning at 6:30 p.m. However, that’s only the beginning of the night’s celebrations.

Other events continuing throughout the evening include the ceremonial tapping of the Oktoberfest keg, a community marshmallow roast and an Oktoberfest-themed costume contest.

As the celebrations come to a close on the final day, attendees can join in on another Oktoberfest costume contest along with J&L concessions throughout the day. Icewind will be capping off the incredible events with live music as well as a stein holding contest.

While the Icetoberfest festivities may be short, they’re memorable and offer a great way to explore and try new beverages at a local brewery. While those under the age of 21 are unable to drink alcoholic beverages, all ages are welcome to join in on the fun seasonal celebration.

Not only is this a great way to support local businesses; it’s also a great way to discover new foods from all around the Fargo-Moorhead area to support in the future.