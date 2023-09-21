How TikTok alters the brain

TikTok’s rise in popularity in recent years has brought up many concerns about its effects

on mental health. Two-thirds of teens report using it, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center

poll. While it has become the dominant social media app, second only to YouTube, depression

and anxiety have also risen to an all-time high among college students and young adults. Many

cite social media as the cause of this trend.



Additionally, “[TikTok] takes away too much time from students from doing the other

things that they want to be doing,” including “their academic work, clubs and organizations, or

just socializing face to face,” said Dr. Bill Burns, director of the counseling center at NDSU. He

cited an older study relating depression levels to time spent on Facebook. “There’s a perfectly

linear relationship…and that was just with Facebook.”



A big factor in people’s relationships with social media is the role it played in their lives

during the pandemic. “After the pandemic, lots of students thought oh, I have ADHD, I just can’t

focus or concentrate,” said Burns, who clarified that a person can’t actually develop ADHD from

being on social media too much, but can experience similar symptoms. “Part of that was just the

world was different—living online for class…spending a lot of time on TikTok every day to get

social interaction.”



Since the average TikTok video is about thirty seconds long, it trains a student’s attention

span to want a change in focus every thirty seconds. This puts them at a disadvantage when they

need to focus on an hour-long class or a thirty-minute homework assignment and can cause them

to feel more stressed about schoolwork.



Making the choice to leave TikTok or use it less can be hard—“Students tell me they

spend five hours a day on TikTok…it’s just the generation they grew up in, and the selling point

is that it’s their connection to the world and all of their friends,” said Burns.



Students who want to reduce TikTok’s hold on their lives have many options, said Burns,

and don’t need to feel like they’re cutting themselves off completely. “Set your phone so it only

allows you a certain amount of time [on TikTok], or schedule yourself a time in the day to do

social media, like you might schedule a class.” Another option is to make time in the day for

hobbies that don’t involve screens and aren’t career-related. Investing in a passion can give a

mood boost that lasts longer and isn’t as addictive as scrolling.



And if they still feel like TikTok is ruling their lives? There’s no shame in asking for

help—Burns said, “They can sit down and talk to us about the different things they can do and

we can help coach them into doing that.”



At no cost, any enrolled NDSU student can meet with a counselor in person or virtually

to talk about what they’re struggling with or attend a group session if they find one-on-one too

daunting. They can also make use of the counseling center’s new relaxation room, where

spending time in the massage chair could be a good alternative to unwinding by scrolling. The

counseling center and relaxation room are located on the second floor of Ceres Hall and are open

from 8-5 every weekday.