Horsing Around for the Crown

A fellow North Dakota State student has been crowned Miss Rodeo North Dakota of 2018.

On Oct. 8, 2017, Hope Ebel was given the title of Miss Rodeo while competing as “Miss Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo.” The 19-year-old is from Zeeland, North Dakota and majors in animal science and biomedicine, with an overall focus on becoming either a large animal veterinarian or paramedic. “She has worked at the Ashley Veterinarian Clinic and Ashley Ambulance Service,” Leslie Stevens, president of Miss Rodeo North Dakota Pageant Association, explained, and “has served as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in her hometown of Zeeland, North Dakota.”

The runner-up was Kara Bernston who was represented as “Miss Rodeo North Dakota Winter Show.”

Why pick the name “Miss Minot Y’s Men’s Rodeo?”

“The Minot Y’s Men are made up of the two YMCA groups in Minot, North Dakota and have a big community outreach,” Ebel explained. She continued by explaining that they are a loving and supportive group.

“The competition was a whirlwind of many different activities packed in from Thursday morning until Sunday’s coronation in the afternoon,” Ebel said. “It was a great time with many people I knew, so it wasn’t a very stressful time.”

Why rodeo?

“My family didn’t grow up in rodeo, rather rodeo found me, and it flourished from there,” Ebel shared. “Rodeo is essentially a large family of people who love all things rodeo while keeping it a very family friendly environment along the way. It is a very welcoming community, and being a part of the Ashley Community Rodeo Club is where it started for me.”

This passion for rodeo led to her competing in the Miss Rodeo competition, “I was inspired to run for Miss Rodeo North Dakota largely due to my respect for the sport of rodeo,” Ebel said.

Ebel has done many things in her young life, like be a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. She has also participated in Community Rodeo Club and The Beaver Valley Horse Club.

She thrived in the categories of personality, horsemanship and appearance. “Miss Congeniality,” step out of the way because Ebel was voted in as “the congeniality winner.”

When discussing the more difficult categories, Ebel explained how memorizing her speech was the most difficult process because it was a speech about North Dakota itself. Although it seemed difficult, she worked harder at this category. “You can take your weaknesses and use them to your advantage if you work hard enough,” Ebel said.

Now, moving onto her favorite category in the competition — horsemanship. This category gives you a different horse at random, overall not knowing until you meet the animal. “You do your best no matter what type of horse you get, and I think that’s accurate in all of life’s situations,” Ebel said.

The moment of winning and being declared Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2018 after all the hard work is hard to image. “The moment for me was very surreal, because you work hard to get that far and the nerves really start to kick in when they start listing off awards,” Ebel said. “Saying that, I don’t think it has completely set in yet. People will say, ‘Congrats on Miss Rodeo North Dakota!’ and I have to remind myself that that’s really me — I’ve made it this far and have so much to look forward to.”

Through this new title, Ebel has plans to “represent and advocate for the sport of rodeo, the youth and this great state of North Dakota around the country.”

Once Cassidy Rasmusson, Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2017, completes her term, Ebel will take on her title in 2018 and will attend the Miss Rodeo America competition to represent the state of North Dakota. “I really want to show my greatest support and presence in North Dakota this coming year though and look forward to representing us at next year’s Miss Rodeo America competition in Las Vegas,” Ebel explained.

Ebel gave advice for anyone looking to become the next Miss Rodeo, saying, “Be proud of where you come from, and never be afraid to get back up and try again.”

Many people hear “Miss Rodeo” and stereotype it as another pageant with pretty dresses and crowns, but Ebel says otherwise.

“It isn’t just wearing a pretty crown and wearing a lot of shiny clothing,” Ebel said. “Being a rodeo queen means advocating and being the public figure for rodeo, helping when able, being a role model for children and so many other things.”