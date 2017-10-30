Horrorscopes

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may feel as if someone is watching you, but every time you turn around nobody is there. You don’t get spooked too easily, but this is an uneasy feeling. Try to convince yourself that nothing is watching you, even if the mirror says otherwise. Sleeping with a nightlight this week may help the feeling lessen, but you may still feel like you need to sleep with one eye open. Not to fear, nothing is coming for you. Right?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Sometimes you can be a little possessive, Taurus. The question is, are you possessed? Are evil thoughts intruding your mind this Halloween? Do you find yourself doing things totally out of character? Do you seem to forget how you arrived at a destination? Travel with a group if you go out this Halloween. If you don’t, you might regret it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have a reputation of being two-faced and this Halloween you’ll live up to it. You’ll be temperamental about the horror movie you watch; you’ll love it so much you’ll hate it. Unfortunately, a fight with your BFFL at a party may prove just how horrific you can be. Tread lightly, Gemini: IT may be in the sewers but you’re in the streets. Turns out, your nature may be the scariest thing this Halloween.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You like relaxing in water, but just stay out of the sewers. Consider changing up your costume from the typical Harley Quinn or Sexy Cold Pizza. The mummy is always a good last-minute choice. You may feel a strong feeling to take a bath, do it! Do not be surprised if the water feels like it’s trying to keep you there. The funny thing about water is that it has potential to change everybody’s world all at once.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your adventures will only increase this week as excitement runs high, but beware of suspicious folks that seem just a little too into their costume. That lumberjack with the hatchet? Is that hatchet real? Try not to find out. It’s highly preferable to travel with people you know and trust. Avoid stranger danger. Avoid that zombie “costume.”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There’s something you want, and you want it bad. Whether it’s the undead or the live flesh you’re passionate about, it’s about time to go get it. Get all your cards in place before making your next move as it might end differently than expected. It’s time to get spooked, and maybe spook someone else. Your costume should be spook-tacular as it will show your true character better than any other costume.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Put yourself out there, you need it. DO NOT stay in this Halloween. The spirits around you will be the most active on Halloween, and they seem to have a bone to pick with you. Or maybe just use your bones as toothpicks? The stars are unclear. Either way, do not stay home this Halloween as it may lead to your demise on the spiritual, psychological or physical level.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your energy is low. You can’t understand why your energy is running so low. To be perfectly honest, someone or something is sucking your energy away. Make it a priority to ward off this toxic being. Fight it by gathering with your friends and acting as if nothing is wrong. Really, you need to right now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re good at rolling with the punches, always have been and hopefully always will be. This week is full of plenty of punches and your rolling may be more like backflipping off a cliff into a kiddie pool type thing. But bend carefully as everyone around you may not be as good at this as you are. The scariest thing this Halloween may be your bestie freaking out at you because they just can’t deal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Don’t panic, or do. This is going to get bad.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Keep you head clear as your mind will soon be expected. Be okay with talking to that zombie at the party or the werewolf walking down your block. You can’t understand the cosmic origins of what is about to happen, but it will ultimately be good, even if it seems bizarre as it’s happening.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Time to grow! Whether you’re comfortable with it or not. Don’t clean up, you’ll thank yourself for it later. Besides, the mess can wait; it will help open up your eyes. The scariest part? Everything you’ll miss out on if you clean it up.