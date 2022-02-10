Hope Blooms in the community

By repurposing flowers, Hope Blooms spreads joy in the community

Founder Kelly Krenzel and Operations Manager Karina Zimney

Everyone wonders what they can do to spread more joy in the world. Kelly Krenzel answered this question with a bouquet of flowers. In 2016 she acted on her passion to spread joy when she began her business of Hope Blooms. Hope Blooms is a “budding” non-profit organization that works to spread joy by repurposing flowers. They collect donations of flowers, then give them to people around the community in order to spread inclusivity and belonging.

According to Hope Blooms, “we make people feel loved, hopeful and provide much needed emotional healing in their time of need.” They often deliver flowers to individuals in nursing homes, shelters, hospice care, and others who may be going through difficult times. They have expanded to reach cancer centers, daycares, educators, and frontline workers as well. They work around the Fargo/ Moorhead area, as well as surrounding communities.

Hope Blooms began when Founder and Executive Director of Hope Blooms Kelly Krenzel started making bouquets in her basement in order to spread small acts of kindness. She was inspired by her grandma, especially when they would work in her garden together. She originally started wanting to serve the elderly population and provide for those who may not normally receive flowers.

“The idea really kinda came out of a love for my grandma and elderly people,” said Krenzel. Through working in the garden with her grandma, Krenzel found how the small things, like a few flowers, can have such a large impact in someone else’s life.

The flowers are donated by businesses and Individuals around town. They have a consistent relationship with Hornbacher’s and Cashwise, which regularly donate to Hope Blooms.

They are also donated by funeral homes, when a family wants to repurpose the flowers for good. After other big events such as weddings, flowers will be donated so they can serve another use and go towards brightening someone else’s day. “Whether it’s a happy or sad event, they hold all of this special love and meaning,” said Krenzel, they are able to “send that love back out into the world.”

Last year Hope Blooms distributed 19,167 bouquets. “We served an incredible amount of people last year,” said Krenzel. Overall, in the last 6 years, they served 40,000 people by giving them bouquets.

Not only are flowers beautiful to look at but they are also very beneficial to physical and mental health. Flowers can lower blood pressure, improve cognitive performance, improve focus, decrease levels of anxiety, and improve creativity. Not only are the flowers helping the person that they are delivered to, but also the volunteers who work to make the bouquets.

Volunteers from all around the community are welcome to work at Hope Blooms. Volunteers can make bouquets from the donated flowers, deliver, clean jars as well as other opportunities. “We are a very, very small staff, so we couldn’t do that without the generosity of people,” said Krenzel.

Many North Dakota State University students volunteer with Hope Blooms, especially the Nursing Department. Kenzel said that they see many students come in during finals week to take a break from the stress of school. “They love coming in and volunteering, especially when it’s hectic in their life,” she said.

Giving back to the community is a great way to spend your time, and it gives you the “giving glow,” said Krenzel. Students are able to get creative while making bouquets.

Through the years of giving back, Krenzel spoke of the magic that has happened through the flower deliveries, bringing many to tears. “It’s so much more than just a bouquet of flowers,” she said. The bouquets are a simple act to make a lasting connection and form relationships with community members.

“We are fostering kindness through one-on-one interactions with community members,” said Krenzel.

This Valentine’s season Hope Blooms is a part of Giving Hearts Day, which helps non-profit organizations raise money and spread awareness. “We of course have hopes and dreams, but we also have basic needs,” said Krenzel. Hope Blooms is 100% fundraised, which makes Giving Hearts Day an important day to raise funds.

“Our number one job is to make people feel good,” said Krenzel, we want to make sure people know that “they matter and they belong no matter what they are facing”

To learn more about Hope Blooms as well as how you can volunteer click here.

To learn more about Giving Hearts Day click here.