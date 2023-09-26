Homecoming Events at NDSU

It’s homecoming week at NDSU, and students will have lots of opportunities to get involved on campus, give back to the community and celebrate homecoming with their fellow Bison all week long.

The Residence Hall Association is running a contest starting on Monday to see which residence hall can earn the most Spirit Points. Students can earn points by participating in the medallion hunt, attending events, and volunteering at various opportunities throughout the week, and the winners will be announced at the homecoming game on Saturday.

On Monday, students can attend a pep fest and make their own ice cream sundaes in the Oceti Sakowin Ballroom from 1-3 p.m. Monday will also be the first day of the medallion hunt, where the Residence Hall Association hides a medallion somewhere on campus, and students can find it using clues posted on the RHA Instagram page to win Spirit Points for their hall.

On Tuesday, there are opportunities to spread school spirit to the community with Serve with the Herd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Opportunities to serve include assisting the River Keepers by running activities for kids, playing games with senior citizens at Bethany Retirement Living, and cleaning and maintaining the Red River Zoo. There will also be a campus clean-up group meeting outside of Cater Hall at 6 p.m. Voting for Homecoming Royalty opens at 8 a.m. and continues until Wednesday at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, students can make their own spirit pendants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Students Activities Office, and they can return to Memorial Union at 7 p.m. for Bison Trivia. Student Health Services is hosting Flu Shot Blitz from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wellness Center, where students can get their flu shots with no appointment and receive a free flu care kit.

Thursday kicks off with a blood drive in the Cater multi-purpose room from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a volleyball game against St. Thomas at 7 p.m., and the Blue Key Honor Society Homecoming Show will take place at 7:30 p.m., followed by the coronation of Homecoming Royalty.

On Friday President Cook gives the State of the University Address at 10 a.m. in the Festival Concert Hall, a livestream link to the event is also available. Students can get lunch for only five dollars at any of the dining centers if they wear school colors, and if all of their spirit wear is in the wash they can shop Fan Friday deals at the bookstore for at least 25% off all apparel and gifts.

Visiting families can tour campus, residence halls, and Greek chapter houses throughout the day with tours starting at the Alumni Center and open houses. Campus tours need to be registered for beforehand on the NDSU website.

Students and families are welcome at the Bison Bash at Churchill Field on Friday afternoon, starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Homecoming Parade at 5:30 p.m., which is back on campus for the first time in 11 years. On Friday night, dodgeball enthusiasts can play on a team of five or watch Blacklight Dodgeball at 9 p.m. in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

Finally, the excitement of the week culminates with the Bison vs. the University of South Dakota in the FargoDome at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Students can also come out to support Bison Volleyball vs. Omaha at 6 p.m.