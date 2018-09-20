Homecoming Candidates

Alexa Braaten – Tri Delta/IFC

Alexa Braaten is a senior in biological sciences. She plans to apply to medical school in June to become a physician.

Braaten is involved with Bison Ambassadors, Blue Key National Honor Society and Tri Delta. She is also an undergraduate research fellow in pharmaceutical sciences and a physics learning assistant.

“The ability to network and grow in connections with people at NDSU has provoked in me a love for people because I get to learn about people’s stories and perspectives,” Braaten said.

Braaten enjoys going to the lake, traveling, reading, volunteering and getting to know people on a deeper level.

Ashley Honl – Accounting Club

Ashley Honl is a senior majoring in accounting. She plans to attend graduate school at NDSU and become a certified public accountant.

Honl is involved in Accounting Club, Kappa Alpha Theta, National Residence Hall Honorary, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society, Order of Omega Greek Honor Society, Residence Hall Association, Residence Hall Government and Welcome Week Leaders.

“I love NDSU because there is an overwhelming amount of school spirit, countless opportunities to get involved and gain leadership experience and so many wonderful people to meet,” she said.

Honl loves to travel, read, wake surf and spend time at the lake.

Danica McDonald – To Be Determined Comedy

The arts are Danica McDonald’s passion. Nominated by To Be Determined Comedy Club, McDonald is a senior majoring in music and economics with a minor in computer science. After graduating, McDonald would like to work in art administration and advocacy.

McDonald sings with Concert Choir and Madrigal Singers at NDSU. Her interests include tabletop gaming, attending art events at NDSU and in the Metro and petting every dog she sees.

“I love NDSU for so many reasons, but the biggest is the feeling of community … you really do feel like you are part of a herd at NDSU,” she said.

Emma Anderson – National Residence Hall Honorary

Junior Emma Anderson is majoring in industrial engineering and management. Anderson serves as programs, events and banquets chair for National Residence Hall Honorary. She is also the College of Engineering’s student senator and is involved in Engineers Without Borders and Society of Women Engineers.

“I love NDSU because every day there are new people to meet, new experiences to be had and passionate people surrounding to pass on knowledge,” she said.

In her free time, Anderson enjoys playing “Mario Kart,” hanging out with close friends and shopping. This summer, she hopes to find a quality engineering or project management internship.

Joanna Larson – Women’s Nordic Skiing

Senior Joanna Larson studies agricultural and biosystems engineering and has an animal science minor. She wants to advocate for “family farms across our country by bringing their challenges to the engineering community.”

“I love NDSU because we never settle … we demand the best of ourselves and others,” she said.

Larson is the president of Women’s Nordic Ski Club, the secretary of Bison Pullers ¼ Scale Tractor Team and the assistant manager of the 70th Agriculture and Technology Exposition. She is also involved with Engineering Ambassadors, Alpha Epsilon Honor Society, American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers and Institute of Food Technologists.

Kacey Koester – Saddle and Sirloin Club

Kacey Koester is a senior majoring in animal science with an agribusiness minor. After she graduates, Koester plans to continue raising cattle and work in feeder calf marketing and promotion.

“NDSU has helped me grow as an individual, make countless friendships and experience endless opportunities,” she said. “I am grateful to be a Bison and love the atmosphere and charisma NDSU has.”

Koester is involved in Saddle and Sirloin Club as the manager for the 93rd Little International Livestock Show. She is also a member of Ag Ambassadors and the former president of the Dairy, Meats and Livestock Judging Club.

Chase Grindberg – Student Body President

Chase Grindberg is active in NDSU government; he was elected student body president last year.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Grindberg said about being nominated for Homecoming king. ” I’m grateful for the opportunity to be on Homecoming court and getting the opportunity to represent the university during the week.”

Grindberg said he is excited for the Homecoming parade. “It’s such a fun event that gets the Fargo-Moorhead community engaged with NDSU while showcasing all the good things that we do here at NDSU,” Grindberg said.

Noah Carlson – Bison Ambassador

Noah Carlson is part of NDSU’s Bison Ambassadors and said he is honored to be nominated by his peers to represent NDSU this week.

During this week, Carlson said he is participating in many “great activities.” Carlson said they visited a children’s hospital Monday evening. As for the Homecoming game Saturday, Carlson said, “We’ll defeat Delaware.”

Patrick Pochant – Lions Club

Patrick Pochant is the vice president of the Lions Club and said it felt “pretty great” to be selected out of a large pool of great interviewees to become a candidate. Pochant also expressed excitement to involve himself more in the upcoming Homecoming week.

Pochant said he would take a crowning seriously “by being sure to remember and be mindful of the influence and notoriety that being king would bring.” Pouchant also said, “People might look to me for an example — and I would be sure to set a good one.”

Pouchant said he is most excited for the Homecoming show: “I mean, come on, a Harry Potter-themed show? Wouldn’t miss it.”

August Nuutinen – APHA

August Nuutinen is a candidate for doctor of pharmacy in 2020 and a platoon leader in the National Guard. This is Nuutinen’s last year at NDSU, so he said he considers his place on the court the “icing on top.”

Nuutinen said he will follow the example of NDSU’s current Homecoming queen Tori Rude, who Nuutinen said represents NDSU “elegantly and (leads) by example.”

Nuutinen said you will not want to miss the Homecoming show. “Lauren Singelmann and myself are the co-emcees for the evening. Lauren is starring as Harry (Potter) Bison, and I play the archnemesis Draco Malfoy. Together we attend Hogwarts and battle for the House Cup.

Reed Petersen – Panhellenic Council

Petersen said it’s exciting to be at the heart of all the activities for this week and that he is honored to be nominated.

Petersen said he will represent NDSU as he usually does by “being part of diverse student organizations and supporting them, making friends wherever I go.”

“I’ve already yelled ‘Go Bison’ more times this week than ever before in my life, and I love it,” Peterson said.

Preston Andersen – FarmHouse Fraternity

Preston Andersen is the president of the FarmHouse Fraternity. Andersen said his candidacy for Homecoming president is “very exhilarating.” Andersen said, “It’s fun getting to know all the other candidates and spending time with them.”

Andersen said a win for him wouldn’t change his representation of his university much: “I will do as I have always done in spreading spirit and pep while motivating others to demonstrate their Bison Pride and pushing involvement on campus.”

When it comes to Homecoming week, Preston said he is excited for “the overall boost in Bison Pride, the events that campus puts on, the volleyball and football games, the Homecoming Show, the parade and interacting with alumni at the Bidder’s Bowl and FarmHouse’s alumni hog roast.”