HOLA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The first meeting of NDSU’s Hispanic organization of Latin Americans club.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a designated time to celebrate, honor and remember the important contributions of Hispanic Americans in the United States. Through this time, people learn and participate in events to recognize the influence made by Hispanic Americans. The North Dakota State University HOLA club will also host an event to celebrate.

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Americans, or HOLA, is an NDSU sanctioned club that is for all students to join. HOLA’s mission is to create an environment in which common interests in the Hispanic culture can be taught and shared by creating events through which the NDSU Hispanic community can come together.

President of HOLA, Monserrat Sosa Bustamante, is a senior studying interior design with a Minor in Spanish. She joined the club when she came to NDSU and became more involved her sophomore year and worked on “trying to liven it up,” stated Bustamante. Last year was a struggle for HOLA, as many clubs experienced due to Covid-19, “but this year we are seeing an influx of students.”

HOLA is partnering with the Cultural Diversity Education, and is hosting an event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will include watching the movie ‘Coco’, playing games, winning prizes and eating free food. The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 13, in the Anishinaabe Theater located in the Memorial Union. All students are welcome to join and participate in the activities.

Hispanic Heritage month is an annual celebration and takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. According to Hispanic Heritage Month, it is a time to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success. This is also a time to educate others and research the impacts of Hispanic Americans in the U.S.

“It’s a great time to share and speak on and educate my friends and the community,” said Bustamante. She loves to share her stories and her experiences with others around her. Bustamante states that she loves to celebrate her heritage by spending time with family and listening to their stories. “I want to be included in the American side, but I also want to celebrate my rich, Hispanic heritage.”

Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated during this time because several Latin American countries received their independence around this 30 day period. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua all received their independence on Sept. 15. According to Hispanic Heritage Month, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively.” The tradition of celebrating Hispanic Heritage began in 1968 as they celebrated a week, but grew to a month of celebration in 1988.

By celebrating this month, “let’s shine some light on rich Hispanic culture and history,” said Bustamante.

