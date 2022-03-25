Herzog named Summit League Golfer of the Week

Maddie Herzog has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Golfer of the Week; the league office announced on Wednesday.

Herzog led the Bison women to a 10th place finish at the Red Rocks Invitational last weekend in Sedona, Ariz. The junior, a native of Detroit Lakes, Minn., shot rounds of 72 (E), 72 (E) and 78 (+6) for a three-round total of 222. She finished in 22nd place in the individual competition. The Bison women, led by Herzog, carded their best team round of the spring season with a 295 (+7) in the first round of the tournament.

This is Herzog’s second golfer of the week honor. She also won in 2019.