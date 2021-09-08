Here are a few companies with vaccination policies in place

Society for Human Resource Management | Photo Courtesy

As the pandemic continues businesses are beginning to require employees to get vaccinated.

A few companies across the nation set vaccination deadlines for all or some of their employees

On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted official approval of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.

Since the approval of the vaccine and the rise of the highly contagious delta variant, businesses have started to mandate vaccines for all or some of their employees.

According to the state of North Dakota’s Vaccination Plan draft, “It is not expected that the state will enact any mandates requiring vaccination for COVID-19. However, specific institutions or businesses may choose to mandate the vaccination of employees as a condition of employment.”

It is also stated within the document that mandated vaccination for healthcare workers and long-term care workers should be discussed by applicable institutions. COVID-19 vaccines distributed under EUA cannot be mandated.

In N.D., Catholic Health Initiatives St. Alexis Health in Bismarck and Altru Health in Grand Forks require their employees to be fully vaccinated against the virus by Nov. deadlines. Both hospitals offer exemptions from the requirement for some medical and religious reasons, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

For Sanford Health, the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based health care system, which has extensive operations in Minnesota and the Dakotas, is requiring all workers to get shots by Nov. 1. More than 90% of clinicians and 70% of nurses in the organization were already fully vaccinated as of July 22, system officials said.

Many nursing homes across N.D. are pushing for their nurses and employees to get vaccinated as well.

Chain companies nationwide have started to implement vaccination policies. Here are a few well known companies that have implemented vaccination policies for certain positions, according to NBC News:

CVS Health

CVS said Aug. 23 it is requiring patient-facing and corporate employees to get their shot by Oct. 31, and new hires by Sept. 15. Although the company is asking its pharmacists in retail stores to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, they did not mention the same for retail associates, adding that “other roles at CVS Health are under review and may be added based on updated data and public health guidance.”

Walgreens

Another pharmacy giant, Walgreens, is also requiring its support offices to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30. Individuals who wish to remain unvaccinated will undergo COVID-19 testing and store associates must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Microsoft

The tech company is requiring proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and guests starting in Sept., adding that it is delaying full opening for its U.S. offices until Oct.4.

Walmart

Corporate associates, managers and new hires are required to get their shot by Oct. 4. President and CEO Doug McMillon told employees “we have made the decision to require all campus office associates and all market, regional and divisional associates who work in multiple facilities to be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception.” All employees working in its facilities are required to wear masks in high-infection areas.

To view more companies that have implemented vaccine policies, visit fortune.com.

