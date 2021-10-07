Herd & Horns’ NDSU Homecoming Parking Lot Party

Local favorite bar and restaurant offers music, food, drinks and more

Herd and Horns Facebook | Photo Courtesy

The celebrations will run on both October 8 and 9.

As NDSU students, along with nearly every other community member in the Fargo area, prepare for the annual homecoming celebration, local favorite Herd & Horns is looking to join in on the fun. This weekend, Herd & Horns will be participating in the Bison festivities with their Herd & Horns Homecoming Parking Lot Party.

The party will bring great food, drinks and live music to one of the most Bison-festive bars in the area that just so happens to be directly across from campus. While many of the students may fear that they are unable to participate in the fun, it’s important to highlight that the event is open to all ages so that every Bison fan can take part in the fun.

On Friday evening, Herd & Horns will be hosting the live band known, Front Fenders, for all ages at 7 p.m. The event will directly follow the homecoming parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. less than two blocks away from the bar and restaurant. Known for their delicious food and welcoming atmosphere at one of the best college-oriented bars near campus, this event is too good to turn down.

On Saturday as well, Herd & Horns has no shortage of activities planned. The bar will be live streaming the game for those that wish to keep track of every play but couldn’t manage to get tickets to see the Bison play live and in person.

Immediately following the game, another band known, Electric Rehab, will begin their anticipated performance. On Saturday, those 21 and older are allowed outside, while all ages are allowed inside in a family-friendly environment. Both days’ activities are tentatively going to be a smash hit, should the weather permit.

While many students are looking forward to tailgating and seeing the homecoming football game live and in-person once again after a previous season filled with restrictions and setbacks, there are also plenty of other opportunities being served up by other community members. Herd & Horns is just one of many local businesses that are taking part in this year’s Bison celebrations.

With students living on-campus being a short 10-minute walk away from Herd & Horns following tailgating, the Homecoming Parking Lot Party is too good of an opportunity to pass up during this year’s festivities and celebrations.