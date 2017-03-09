Healthy Herd | Trust Your Source

Dietitians don’t just work in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Denise Boozell works at Hy-Vee grocery stores helping customers live healthier lives through nutrition. Boozell recently wrote an article that was featured by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Boozell offered a few tips for healthful living, tips that might be more trustworthy than any random article found on any blog, considering her licensure.

1. Not cutting out all temptation

“I don’t know about you, but when I’m told I can’t have something, it makes me want it that much more,” Boozell said.

Don’t deprive yourself; just have it less often or find healthier alternatives.

2. Dressing and dips can get you

Calories sneak up on you with these. Find oil or yogurt based dressings and vinaigrettes. You can even replace fatty mayo on sandwiches with hummus and other healthier items.

3. Smart snacking

Make snacks work for you instead of being a guilty pleasure. Eat appropriate portions of snacks and choose items that will add to your recommended daily value of veggies and fruits.

4. Upgrade pasta nights

Replace boring boxed pasta with spiraled zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash. If you don’t like these options, try finding pasta noodles made from alternative sources like beans.

5. Utilize store-made shortcuts

Grocery stores and gas stations frequently have an array of precut fruits, veggies and meats. If you don’t have time to prep food yourself this is a great to fit in healthy eating.

6. Same goes for protein

It can be time-consuming or a hassle for some to prepare protein items. Rotisserie items are made for this. Also, canned tuna and salmon are a great way to fit in fish sources.

7. Use herbs and spices to your benefit

Herbs and spices are a simple, tasty, low-calorie and a sodium alternative to flavor your food. Eating healthy doesn’t mean eating bland food.

Incorporating some of these helpful ideas into your normal diet may help you build healthier lifestyle habits.