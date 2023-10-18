Come to the HDFS Fall Fest hosted by the Human Development and Family Science Department on Tuesday, October 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the EML 2nd floor. Along with meeting outstanding mentors, advisers, faculty, and staff, you will gain knowledge about HDFS majors and career outlooks. Engage with students in the field and discuss their experiences with internships. There will be free food, games, and prizes! Bring your friends and family along to discover more about Human Development and Family Science and how obtaining a degree in the field may help you make the world a better place for all!