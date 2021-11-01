Have a less stressful and more successful semester

Getting proper ‘R&R’ will make school a lot easier

The weather is getting colder and students are struggling with sickness and taking care of themselves. Students are starting to get stressed about that bad grade or keeping up with everything that is going on in day-to-day life.

College is a struggle but taking care of ourselves starts with us. There are many times when we get stressed with school, start sleeping less and put our basic needs on the back burner. There are quite a few times when we prioritize our homework and school, rather than our mental and physical health.

Some of us might be wondering why prioritizing ourselves is more important than school. Mental Health America states, taking good care of your body and mind can make a difference in how well you do in school and how well you manage change. Exercising, eating right, getting enough rest and relaxing will help you do better, enjoy school more and improve how you deal with life’s challenges.

Even if it is difficult for you to prioritize yourself, you need to make it happen.

Exercising

MIA says that exercising regularly elevates mood, reduces stress, increases energy level, improves appearance and stimulates the release of endorphins and serotonin — which altogether make you happier. Regular exercise also increases alertness and creativity, improves overall mental and physical well-being and makes you feel like a better, more successful human.

By exercising daily, you are going to feel less stressed. Even if you have a lot of homework, take a break from it and go to the gym. The gym is a great way to decompress whatever is on your mind.

Eating right

A healthy diet is just as important as exercising. It can be hard to get healthy meals while you are in between classes, work and balancing friendships.

MIA says that a healthy diet improves your ability to learn and gives you more energy. Stop skipping meals, stop skipping breakfast. By eating healthy, well-balanced meals on a day-to-day basis, you are going to have a lot more energy, will be able to focus and learn more, as well as maintain a better mood.

Getting rest

However, it doesn’t stop with a healthy diet and exercise. Rest is another way to take care of yourself. MIA says that plenty of rest means getting at least seven to nine hours of sleep every night. By getting seven to nine hours of sleep every night, it will make you more attentive and active. If you are not getting enough sleep, you will be sleepy and cranky along with having a higher risk of getting sick.

By getting enough rest, MIA says you will have more physical and psychological resources to cope with everyday life. Without it, you have to work harder to get school assignments done and you are likely to have less energy. By getting enough rest every night, your day will feel easier to get through.

Find time to relax

Even if you are getting enough sleep, you need to stop stressing and start relaxing. There are times when I get so worked up and stressed that I can’t even begin to work on homework. By realizing when this happens, I try to relax and ask for help if I need it.

MIA says that relaxing means taking short study breaks and to make time each day to unwind and relax. Maybe before bed, try staying off your phone and read a book or listen to music. This will help you unwind and calm your stress and worries.

While you are relaxing and trying to de-stress, find those friends that lift you up, make you feel your best and those who make you laugh. Laughing decreases pain, may help your heart and lungs, promotes muscle relaxation and can reduce anxiety, says MIA.

Start taking care of yourself, people. School is starting to become more stressful and if we are not practicing self-care, the semester is not going to end well. So, here’s your reminder: it’s okay if not everything is going well right now, pick yourself up and try again. And to try again — I mean to start taking care of yourself by exercising daily, eating healthy, getting proper rest and relaxation. This is just a start to having a less stressful and more successful semester.