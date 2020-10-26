Halloween doesn’t give you an excuse to be irresponsible

Delaney Halloran | Photo Courtesy

You could still have a good time this Halloween without endangering others.

How to be COVID smart and have fun on Halloween

Covid-19 has put a damper on a lot of things this year, whether it’s your college experience or yearly traditions like Halloween. Everyone loves Halloween and the traditions that come with it. This year will be different than the past years for sure, but I am going to tell you how to have the most normal experience possible while being Covid-19 smart.

There are definitely ways to still have fun this year for Halloween without raising the numbers of Covid. It may not feel normal, but is anything normal anymore?

If you are choosing to go out for Halloween, make sure to keep your distance and choose an outdoor event. An activity that would be best might be going to a pumpkin patch because it is so easy to distance yourself from others there. Even though there is a good chance that we will have snow by then because heaven forbid we have nice weather for once for Halloween.

When choosing a costume make sure you are wearing a mask with it. There are so many costumes that would go with a mask. If you can’t think of anything, there’s this amazing thing called Google. There is no excuse why you can’t wear a mask with your costume.

If you are choosing to not go out, but still want to have a fun Halloween, there are fun things you can do besides going out in large crowds like usual. Here are some fun ideas that you can do with some of your friends or roommates for Halloween.

One idea is a Halloween movie marathon. There are so many great classic Halloween movies, so snuggle up and grab a bowl of popcorn. You could even print off a bingo sheet for the movies, and get fun little gifts for the winners.

Another idea that I think would be fun is decorating pumpkins. You can paint them, carve them and I just saw on Facebook people melting crayons on them. This is a fun and classic activity that everyone enjoys.

Do some baking with your friends, because everyone likes dessert. You can take the easy route and make those Pillsbury cookies with cute designs on them, or you could get really creative and find some fun ideas on Pinterest.

You could have a costume contest with your roommates. Everyone could vote for one costume that they liked the most, and the winner gets a themed prize.

Decorate your house in fun Halloween decorations. There are a lot of cheap decorations that you can find at the dollar store, and you could keep them for next year too.

This year may feel different with the circumstances that we are being given right now. But, there are always new creative ways that you can still enjoy Halloween.