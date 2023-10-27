Get ready for a spooktacular celebration this Halloween! The dedicated and creative team at the Student Activities Office here at North Dakota State University (NDSU) has been hard at work. From conjuring up an event that promises to be the highlight of your Halloween season to free treats, the Student Activities office is thrilled to announce its upcoming Halloween Costume Contest and Party. An extravaganza that is sure to send shivers of excitement down your spine.

Mark your calendars because on October 31, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the hauntingly good times will be happening at the Memorial Union on campus. This bewitching event is designed to provide students with a spine-tingling and joyous way to embrace the Halloween spirit. So, wear your most wickedly creative costumes and prepare for a day filled with devilishly delightful activities.

As the clock strikes ten, the doors to this Halloween haven will creak open, inviting you to a world of Halloween wonders. The festivities will be in full swing from 10 a.m. onward. Attendees will be welcomed with open arms and warm cups of apple cider. With a variety of Halloween-themed activities that are bound to keep one entertained and immersed in the holiday spirit.

Delectable treats and candies will be handed out throughout the event to rush to the Halloween experience. But the fun doesn’t stop there. There will be spine-chilling games that will test one’s courage and reward individuals with eerie delight. It’s a chance to show off one’s skills and embrace the competitive spirit of Halloween.

Additionally, the ultimate way to commemorate the day will be through the means of free Halloween stickers! No Halloween celebration is complete without them. Every attendee will have the opportunity to pick up a Halloween sticker as a cherished keepsake, a tangible memory of a day filled with laughter, thrills, and good times.

So, as the moon rises high in the sky and the shadows grow long, it is encouraged for one to make their way to the Student Activities Office Halloween Costume Contest and Party on October 31. Promised to be a spooktacular event, where the magic of Halloween comes to life, and memories are made that will stand out from the rest.

Alongside a major highlight of the event is the promise of free candy for all attendees. However, those who come dressed in Halloween costumes are in for an extra special treat. The Student Activities Office plans to reward costumed participants with a special surprise, adding an element of excitement to the day’s festivities.

The Student Activities Office, known for its commitment to engaging and empowering student potential, aligns its mission with the goals of North Dakota State University. The organization aims to foster personal leadership development, appreciation for diversity, and positive social and personal growth among students.

This event, designed to celebrate Halloween in a fun and engaging way, highlights the importance of community involvement and personal growth, which are integral components of the university experience at North Dakota State University. It promises to be a memorable day filled with treats, games, and, most importantly, the spirit of Halloween.